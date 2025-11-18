 MP News: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Visit Bhopal On November 21; First Public Appearance After Resigning
MP News: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Visit Bhopal On November 21; First Public Appearance After Resigning

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Bhopal on November 21 to attend his first public event since resigning from office on July 21 this year. Dhankhar is scheduled to deliver and address at Ravindra Bhavan during the launch of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) co-general secretary Manmohan Vaidya’s new book, Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to visit Bhopal on November 21 to attend his first public event since resigning from office on July 21 this year.

Dhankhar is scheduled to deliver and address at Ravindra Bhavan during the launch of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) co-general secretary Manmohan Vaidya’s new book, 'Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa.'

The event is expected to draw well-known personalities. Among the special guests are Riteshwar Ji Maharaj, head priest of the Shri Anandam Dham Ashram in Vrindavan and others.

The book explores the cultural and philosophical connections between human values and the global order aligning with themes often discussed in RSS thought.

Dhankhar’s appearance in Bhopal will be his first on a public stage since stepping down as Vice President, a move he made a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament began.

Since then, he has kept a low public profile, making a brief appearance at the swearing-in ceremony of his successor, CP Radhakrishnan, on September 12.

The Bhopal event is expected to draw attention not only for the book’s release but also for Dhankhar’s comeback to the public gathering. It will be his first major address after leaving constitutional office.

