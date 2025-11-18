 MP News: Puppy Crushed To Death By Speeding Car In Jabalpur; Disturbing Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Puppy Crushed To Death By Speeding Car In Jabalpur; Disturbing Video Surfaces

MP News: Puppy Crushed To Death By Speeding Car In Jabalpur; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Dog lovers have filed a complaint against the car driver and have demanded action against the unknown driver responsible for the incident. Police are now investigating the case, scanning the CCTV footage and trying to identify the accused. Strict action will be taken against the driver once he is traced, officials said.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A dog pup was crushed to death by a speeding Creta car in a narrow lane in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The accident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area, video of which is now circulating widely on social media.

In the recorded video, it can be clearly seen that the car runs over the puppy. After being hit, the puppy was left lying on the road, struggling to move and writhing in pain.

The accident occurred in a narrow lane of Raja Kirana Gali in Kotwali Niwadganj in Jabalpur.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: SRA Cracks Down On Builders, Issues Notices To 170 Projects For Flouting Pollution Norms
Mumbai: SRA Cracks Down On Builders, Issues Notices To 170 Projects For Flouting Pollution Norms
'Baap Of Animal': Dhurandhar Trailer Impresses Netizens; Fans Can't Wait To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer In Theatres
'Baap Of Animal': Dhurandhar Trailer Impresses Netizens; Fans Can't Wait To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer In Theatres
Thane Crime: Motorcycle-Borne Gang Assaults Man With Swords & Sickles In Ambernath; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Thane Crime: Motorcycle-Borne Gang Assaults Man With Swords & Sickles In Ambernath; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Myth Or Reality: Petting A Cat Doubles Risk Of Schizophrenia? Read For More Details
Myth Or Reality: Petting A Cat Doubles Risk Of Schizophrenia? Read For More Details

The incident happened when the car driver drove fast through the small lane and ran over the pup.

People passing by also did not show any concern or try to help.

Read Also
MP News: 17-Yo IAS Aspirant Leaves Home After Parents Force Her For Marriage; Found Working In...
article-image

A few people can be seen in the video, passing on scooter and rickshaw, however no one cared to stop for help. They simple drove past the wailing pup.

Dog lovers have filed a complaint against the car driver and have demanded action against the unknown driver responsible for the incident.

Police are now investigating the case, scanning the CCTV footage and trying to identify the accused. Strict action will be taken against the driver once he is traced, officials said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BSc Student Raped By Brother's Friend On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior

MP News: BSc Student Raped By Brother's Friend On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior

MP News: Puppy Crushed To Death By Speeding Car In Jabalpur; Disturbing Video Surfaces

MP News: Puppy Crushed To Death By Speeding Car In Jabalpur; Disturbing Video Surfaces

MP News: 17-Yo IAS Aspirant Leaves Home After Parents Force Her For Marriage; Found Working In...

MP News: 17-Yo IAS Aspirant Leaves Home After Parents Force Her For Marriage; Found Working In...

Madhya Pradesh Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Brawl Over Bihar Poll Verdict; Two Maternal...

Madhya Pradesh Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Brawl Over Bihar Poll Verdict; Two Maternal...

Madhya Pradesh November 18, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop Below 5°C; Cold Wave Alert In...

Madhya Pradesh November 18, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop Below 5°C; Cold Wave Alert In...