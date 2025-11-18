MP News: Puppy Crushed To Death By Speeding Car In Jabalpur; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A dog pup was crushed to death by a speeding Creta car in a narrow lane in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The accident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area, video of which is now circulating widely on social media.

In the recorded video, it can be clearly seen that the car runs over the puppy. After being hit, the puppy was left lying on the road, struggling to move and writhing in pain.

The accident occurred in a narrow lane of Raja Kirana Gali in Kotwali Niwadganj in Jabalpur.

The incident happened when the car driver drove fast through the small lane and ran over the pup.

People passing by also did not show any concern or try to help.

A few people can be seen in the video, passing on scooter and rickshaw, however no one cared to stop for help. They simple drove past the wailing pup.

Dog lovers have filed a complaint against the car driver and have demanded action against the unknown driver responsible for the incident.

Police are now investigating the case, scanning the CCTV footage and trying to identify the accused. Strict action will be taken against the driver once he is traced, officials said.