 Madhya Pradesh Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Brawl Over Bihar Poll Verdict; Two Maternal Uncles Held
Madhya Pradesh Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Brawl Over Bihar Poll Verdict; Two Maternal Uncles Held

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Brawl Over Bihar Poll Verdict; Two Maternal Uncles Held | File Pic (Representative Image)

Guna (MP): An argument triggered by political discussions over the Bihar poll verdict resulted in the killing of a 22-year-old man allegedly by his maternal uncles in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred at the under-construction premises of the police lines in the Cantt police station area, where Shankar Manjhi (22), a labourer from Bihar's Shivhar district, was staying with his maternal uncles Rajesh Manjhi (25) and Toofani Manjhi (27), a police official said.

Police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava said that preliminary investigations revealed that Shankar was a RJD supporter, while the two accused supported the JD(U).

article-image

He said the trio engaged in a drunken brawl, which escalated into a physical fight.

Rajesh and Toofani allegedly dragged Shankar to a nearby muddy area and pinned him down, resulting in his death.

Police rushed Shankar to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Bhargava said Rajesh and Toofani were taken into custody, and during interrogation, both confessed to the murder. A case was registered.

