Birsa Munda Jayanti 2025: Honouring Tribal Freedom Fighter On His 150th Birth Anniversary

Birsa Munda Punyatithi |

Birsa Munda Jayanti is observed every year on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, one of India’s most revered tribal freedom fighters and social reformers. He played a crucial role in challenging British colonial rule and protecting the rights, culture, and land of tribal communities, particularly in present-day Jharkhand.

Early age:

Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875 in Ulihatu village (now in Jharkhand), Birsa Munda belonged to the Munda tribe. Despite his humble background and limited formal education, he grew up witnessing the exploitation of Adivasi communities by British officials, landlords, and Christian missionaries. This motivated him to organise the tribal people against injustice and promote social and religious reform.

मातृभूमि की आन-बान और शान की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले, जनजातीय गौरव, संघर्ष के प्रतिक, स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, आदिवासी जननायक, 'उलगुलान' के प्रणेता और समाज के 'भगवान', धरती आबा बिरसा मुंडा जी की पुण्यतिथि उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन...!!



जय जोहार ॥ pic.twitter.com/892fv3mdun — Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya (@bhikhubhaidbjp) June 8, 2025

He fought against the Britishers

Birsa Munda led the Ulgulan (rebellion) movement in the late 19th century, demanding tribal autonomy and the restoration of their land rights. Under his leadership, tribal communities rose up against British interference in their traditional governance and forest lands. His message of self-rule, indigenous faith, and equality inspired many people to take a stand for themselves and their loved ones.

Birsa Munda died at the age of 25

Tragically, he sacrificed his life at the age of 25 on June 9, 1900, in Ranchi Jail under mysterious circumstances, shortly after his arrest. Though he lived a short life, his contribution to India’s freedom movement and tribal empowerment was profound.

His legacy

Birsa Munda’s legacy lives on as a symbol of resistance, courage, and pride for the tribal population. His efforts eventually led to the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, which offered legal protection to tribal land rights.

In modern India, Birsa Munda is honoured as a national hero, and his birth anniversary is observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. On his birth anniversary, people across India pay tribute to his sacrifice, especially in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, where cultural events and remembrance ceremonies are held in his memory.