 Madhya Pradesh December 27, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave Lowers Night Temperatures, Dense Fog Hits Gwalior–Chambal, Chilly Mornings Across Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh December 27, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave Lowers Night Temperatures, Dense Fog Hits Gwalior–Chambal, Chilly Mornings Across Cities

Madhya Pradesh December 27, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave Lowers Night Temperatures, Dense Fog Hits Gwalior–Chambal, Chilly Mornings Across Cities

Cold weather has tightened its grip across Madhya Pradesh, with Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and other cities feeling chilly mornings and cold nights. Fog is affecting visibility in northern areas, while sunshine brings daytime relief. Residents say routine life has slowed during early hours daily.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold weather continues to affect many parts of Madhya Pradesh, making mornings and nights quite uncomfortable for people.

A chilly breeze, fog, and a drop in temperature are being felt in several cities, while afternoons are giving slight relief with sunshine.

Read Also
Top 10 Places In Indore To Enjoy Mumbai-Special Pav Bhaji
article-image

Weather Forecast :

According to the weather forecast, cold conditions are likely to continue for the next few days across Madhya Pradesh. Nights and mornings will remain cold, while days may stay normal with mild sunshine. Fog may appear in northern parts, especially in Gwalior and nearby districts.

FPJ Shorts
'Pitch Is A Joke..': Michael Vaughan, Dinesh Karthik Hit Out At Curator As Ashes MCG Test Heads At 2-Day Finish
'Pitch Is A Joke..': Michael Vaughan, Dinesh Karthik Hit Out At Curator As Ashes MCG Test Heads At 2-Day Finish
Harmanpreet Kaur Overtakes Meg Lanning's Record Of Most T20I Wins By A Skipper
Harmanpreet Kaur Overtakes Meg Lanning's Record Of Most T20I Wins By A Skipper
Experience The Magic Of Winter Travel In Maharashtra; Here's Your Ultimate Travel Itinerary
Experience The Magic Of Winter Travel In Maharashtra; Here's Your Ultimate Travel Itinerary
One Dead, 26 Hurt After Over 50 Vehicles Crash In Snow-Covered Gunma Expressway During Japan’s Year-End Holiday Rush; Video
One Dead, 26 Hurt After Over 50 Vehicles Crash In Snow-Covered Gunma Expressway During Japan’s Year-End Holiday Rush; Video

Cold Mornings and Chilly Nights

Mornings in Bhopal are cold with light fog in some areas. People are stepping out in sweaters and jackets, especially during early hours. By afternoon, the sun comes out, but the cold returns quickly after sunset.

Indore is also experiencing cold mornings and evenings. Residents say the air feels sharp, and many are avoiding early morning walks. Tea and coffee stalls are crowded as people try to stay warm.

Read Also
Bhopal Food Special: From Butter Paneer & Naan To Melting Kebabs, Check Best Places Serving North...
article-image

The cold is stronger in Gwalior and Chambal region. Dense fog in the morning is affecting visibility on roads. Locals say hands and feet feel numb early in the day, and woollen clothes are now a must.

Jabalpur is seeing similar conditions, with cold winds during night and early morning. Students and office-goers are finding it difficult to get out of bed due to the chill.

In Ujjain, the weather remains dry but cold. Shopkeepers say footfall increases later in the day when the sun comes out. Mornings remain quiet as people prefer to stay indoors.

People across the state say this weather makes them feel lazy but also brings a winter mood. Warm clothes, hot food, and sunlight are giving comfort. Many are enjoying soups, peanuts, and hot tea, while others are worried about health issues like cold and cough.

Overall, winter has fully arrived in Madhya Pradesh, and residents are adjusting their daily routine to cope with the chill.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh December 27, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave Lowers Night Temperatures, Dense Fog Hits...

Madhya Pradesh December 27, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave Lowers Night Temperatures, Dense Fog Hits...

Bhopal News: Gandhi Medical College Develops Hi-Tech Lab For Research On Diseases

Bhopal News: Gandhi Medical College Develops Hi-Tech Lab For Research On Diseases

Bhopal News: Abdul Kalam Simulatory Space Centre To Be Set Up In Bhopal, Says Minister Krishna Gaur

Bhopal News: Abdul Kalam Simulatory Space Centre To Be Set Up In Bhopal, Says Minister Krishna Gaur

Bhopal News: School Teachers Strip Students Make Them Stand In Biting Cold

Bhopal News: School Teachers Strip Students Make Them Stand In Biting Cold

Bhopal News: Over 600 Civic Works Stuck For Years, But Tree-Cutting Clearance Given In A Day

Bhopal News: Over 600 Civic Works Stuck For Years, But Tree-Cutting Clearance Given In A Day