Madhya Pradesh December 27, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave Lowers Night Temperatures, Dense Fog Hits Gwalior–Chambal, Chilly Mornings Across Cities

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold weather continues to affect many parts of Madhya Pradesh, making mornings and nights quite uncomfortable for people.

A chilly breeze, fog, and a drop in temperature are being felt in several cities, while afternoons are giving slight relief with sunshine.

Weather Forecast :

According to the weather forecast, cold conditions are likely to continue for the next few days across Madhya Pradesh. Nights and mornings will remain cold, while days may stay normal with mild sunshine. Fog may appear in northern parts, especially in Gwalior and nearby districts.

Cold Mornings and Chilly Nights

Mornings in Bhopal are cold with light fog in some areas. People are stepping out in sweaters and jackets, especially during early hours. By afternoon, the sun comes out, but the cold returns quickly after sunset.

Indore is also experiencing cold mornings and evenings. Residents say the air feels sharp, and many are avoiding early morning walks. Tea and coffee stalls are crowded as people try to stay warm.

The cold is stronger in Gwalior and Chambal region. Dense fog in the morning is affecting visibility on roads. Locals say hands and feet feel numb early in the day, and woollen clothes are now a must.

Jabalpur is seeing similar conditions, with cold winds during night and early morning. Students and office-goers are finding it difficult to get out of bed due to the chill.

In Ujjain, the weather remains dry but cold. Shopkeepers say footfall increases later in the day when the sun comes out. Mornings remain quiet as people prefer to stay indoors.

People across the state say this weather makes them feel lazy but also brings a winter mood. Warm clothes, hot food, and sunlight are giving comfort. Many are enjoying soups, peanuts, and hot tea, while others are worried about health issues like cold and cough.

Overall, winter has fully arrived in Madhya Pradesh, and residents are adjusting their daily routine to cope with the chill.