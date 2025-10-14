Bhopal Food Special: From Butter Paneer & Naan To Melting Kebabs, Check Best Places Serving North Indian In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If you're in Bhopal and in the mood for some delicious North Indian food. The city has some great spots — from royal restaurants to budget-friendly dhabas.

Here's a list of 10 popular places where you can enjoy everything from butter chicken to paneer tikka.

1. Za-aiqa – Noor-Us-Sabah Palace

Want to eat like royalty? Head to Za-aiqa at Noor-Us-Sabah Palace. The view is amazing — you can see the city and the lake! The food is rich, full of flavor, and perfect if you're in the mood for kebabs, biryani, and creamy curries.

2. Under the Mango Tree – Jehan Numa Palace

This place feels calm and cozy, just like its name. You actually sit under mango trees while you eat! It’s inside Jehan Numa Palace and serves tasty North Indian dishes. Don’t miss their tandoori platter — it's really good.

3. Manohar Dairy & Restaurant – MP Nagar

Almost everyone in Bhopal knows Manohar Dairy. It’s always busy and for good reason — the food is yummy and quick. Their chole bhature, rajma chawal, and paneer dishes are crowd favorites. Great for a casual lunch or dinner.

4. Bapu Ki Kutia – TT Nagar

This is a classic spot for pure vegetarian North Indian food. It’s simple, clean, and feels like home. People love their dal fry, roti, and sabzi combos. Plus, it’s easy on the pocket!

5. Taste of India – MP Nagar, Zone 2

As the name says, this place gives you the full taste of India, especially the North! From butter naan to spicy gravies and even biryani, there’s something for everyone. A good place to go with family or friends.

6. Ranjit’s Lakeview – Van Vihar Road

Want to enjoy your meal with a lake view? Ranjit’s Lakeview is perfect. It’s peaceful, clean, and their North Indian food is top-notch. Try their dal makhani or chicken curry — you won’t be disappointed.

7. Gurukripa Restaurant – Mahendra Business Square

This one’s a newer branch of the popular Gurukripa chain. It’s great for office lunches or family dinners. The food is fresh, service is fast, and their thalis are filling and tasty.

8. Dhaba – DB Mall

Yes, there’s a dhaba inside DB Mall! It brings that fun, colorful roadside feel with comfy seating. If you’re shopping and get hungry, stop here for spicy parathas, butter chicken, and thick lassi.