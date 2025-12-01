MP News: ‘Joote-Joote Maarunga,’ Jabalpur ITI Teacher Abuses Student Over Phone; Audio Clip Goes Viral, NSUI Demands Action |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A government teacher allegedly abused and threatenend a student for not attending the class over a phone call in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The audio clip of the teacher from Government Adarsh ITI in Jabalpur’s Madan Mahal area is going viral on social media on Monday.

In the audio, the teacher can be heard lashing out on a student using abusive language and even threatening him with a ‘beating.’ The audio clip is causing wide outrage among the netizens and condemnations against the teacher.

After the audio went viral, NSUI launched a protest and demanded strict disciplinary action against the teacher for misbehaviour and using abusive words against the student.

What was the matter?

According to information, Mechanical Trade teacher Ajit Verma scolded a student over the phone for not attending class, roaming outside and leaving for home without informing him.

The teacher allegedly threatened him, saying “ Main tumhe joote-joote maarunga, kise puchkar ghar ja rahe ho? (I will beat you with shoes. Who allowed you to go home?)”

As the conversation moved forward, the teacher said “Tum meri aankhon ke saamne the… tune ghar jaane se pehle mujhe phone kyun nahi kiya? Time ho gaya kya? Metro bus mein baithne se pehle poocha ki main ja raha hoon? Ye tere ghar ki dukaan hai kya, naalayak…(You were right in front of me… why didn’t you call me before going home? Is it time now? Before sitting in the metro bus, did you ask me if you’re leaving? Is this your family shop or what, you useless boy?)”

Even after the student repeatedly said ‘sorry,’ the teacher continued to use offensive language. The audio clip is around 1 minute and 11 seconds long.

Student suicide was reported 3 days ago

This incident comes just 3 days after a similar case in Ratlam, where a student reportedly jumped from the third floor after being threatened by a teacher despite apologising.

(Inputs from FP News Service)