MP News: 8th Grader Jumps From School’s 3rd Floor After Being Caught With Phone; Critically Injured | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A student studying in 8th grade jumped from the third floor of a school in Ratlam on Friday around 10 am, sustaining serious injuries. The student was caught carrying a mobile phone to school, prompting the school management to contact his parents.

According to reports, while being counselled in the principal’s office of Bodhi International School, the student suddenly ran to the third floor and jumped. He suffered fractures in both legs and injuries to his head and face.

He was initially taken to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to another private hospital on 80 Feet Road, where he is undergoing medical tests, including an MRI.

The student’s relative confirmed the extent of his injuries. Police from the Industrial Area police station reached the hospital after being informed.

The student’s mother said, her son is a skater and that she was unaware of the incident until receiving urgent calls from her husband, who was at the school when it happened.

The father stated the boy was attending school regularly and was taken to the hospital by school staff in their car. He added that he would discuss the matter further with school management.