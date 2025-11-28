MP News: Tribal Woman Dies Standing 48 Hours In Fertiliser Queue In Guna; Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Orders Inquiry, Aid Declared |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal woman standing in a queue for fertiliser distribution for two straight days suddenly collapsed and died on Wednesday night in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Bhuriya Bai, a tribal woman from Kushepur village, arrived at a fertiliser distribution center in Bageri. After waiting in line all day, she stopped there overnight due to the crowd. After which she began vomiting profusely, and her health started deteriorating.

Family members rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Initial information revealed that the woman suffered from diabetes. Following the woman's death, a Guna MLA raised serious questions about her death.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Minister of Communications of India, Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressed grief and directed immediate relief.

On Scindia's instructions, Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal and former minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya were immediately sent to Kushepur. On Scindia's instructions, the local administration has approved financial assistance of ₹2 lakh for the family. Additional assistance of ₹10,000 and an amount of ₹5,000 for the last rites have been made available from the Red Cross Society.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The sudden death of one of our sisters is extremely painful. Every possible assistance is being provided to the family. Improvements will be ensured to prevent such incidents in the future." Scindia also directed action against the responsible staff and a thorough investigation.

Rishi Agarwal, Congress MLA from Bamhori, said, "Last night I personally visited the Bageri distribution center. A large number of farmers were standing in line there. The crowd was immense. Farmers were stranded in the cold, under the open sky. The administration claims there is sufficient fertilizer, so why are farmers not getting it?"

BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya questioned the administration, citing long queues, severe mismanagement, and the hardships faced by farmers. They demanded accountability and a thorough investigation.