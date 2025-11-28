 MP News: Woman Harassed, Threatened With Triple Talaq For ‘Not Being Beautiful’ In Chhatarpur; Approaches SP Office
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A muslim man allegedly forced his wife to accept ‘triple talaq’ as he did not find her ‘beautiful,’ as reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Friday.

The matter came to fore after the woman approached the Superintendent of Police office and filed a complaint against her husband after allegedly facing constant harassment.

The complainant, Gosia Bano, said her husband tells her she ‘does not look beautiful’ and threatens to give her ‘triple talaq’ on that basis. The accused is a Maulana and works as a teacher in a madrasa.

Victim was also assaulted and threatened for money

According to the victim, she has been married for 2 years, during which she has faced physical abuse, dowry demands and threats of being burnt if she does not give money. 

She said her parents are labourers, yet her husband keeps demanding money from them.

Gosia’s brother took her to her maternal home several times, but each time the husband refused to keep her, saying, “She doesn’t look good. If you don’t give money, I will divorce her with triple talaq.”

Troubled by continuous harassment, the victim has now approached the SP seeking justice. Currently, Gosia lives in the City Kotwali area, while her in-laws’ house is in Harpalpur.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

