 Madhya Pradesh November 28 2025, Weather Update: Respite From Chill To End Soon As Icy Winds Likely To Hit State In December Start
According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance is active over Pakistan and Afghanistan, which could reach the Himalayan region within the next two to three days. This will increase the cold in the northern states, and the winds will also increase the chill in Madhya Pradesh.

Friday, November 28, 2025
article-image
temperatures will begin to drop again in two days.

Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): Last days of November has brought a brief respite from the chill. The day temperature has increased, skies remained clear, paving for the sun to shine bright. The mercury is expected to dip again in the beginning of December.

Even on Wednesday-Thursday night, temperatures remained above 15°C in more than 20 cities, including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain. However, temperatures will begin to drop again in two days.

Bhopal, Sehore are witnessing dense fog. A road accident occurred in Sehore on Thursday morning as the car rammed into a parked truck due to poor visibility .

The hill states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir experienced premature snowfall, sending icy winds to Madhya Pradesh.

Night temperatures also increased in Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain.

On Wednesday-Thursday night, night temperatures increased in cities across the state. Bhopal recorded 15 degrees, Indore 16.3 degrees, Gwalior 10.3 degrees, Ujjain 17 degrees, and Jabalpur 13.6 degrees. Temperatures remained below 10 degrees in Rewa, Kalyanpur, and Naugaon. Meanwhile, temperatures ranged from 15 to 18.8 degrees in several cities, including Ratlam, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Guna, Khandwa, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Dhar, Seoni, Betul, and Narmadapuram.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, temperatures exceeded 29 degrees Celsius in Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Narmadapuram, Indore, Ratlam, and Mandla. According to the Meteorological Department, night temperatures have risen by up to 8 degrees in most cities in the state over the past week.

