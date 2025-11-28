 Indore News: Ban Imposed On Storage & Sale Of Chinese Threads
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming festival of Makar Sankranti and to save the life of birds and human being, the district administration has imposed ban on sale and storage of Chinese manja (threads).

Collector Shivam Verma released the order in this regard on Thursday. Accordingly, the ban is imposed on the use, sale, and storage of Chinese thread. Anyone violating this rule will face action. Collector Verma has stated that the use of Chinese thread poses a risk of accidents.

Several cases of injuries and cuts have been reported. Moreover, it poses a danger to animals and birds, which is a matter of concern. Therefore, it has been banned. Its use, sale, and storage have been prohibited. Violators will face action as per the rules.

In the last few years many people have been injured because of the Chinese threads. In Ujjain a girl died as Chinese thread slit her neck resulting in excessive bleeding leading to her death. The district administration has decided to keep close watch on the areas where the sale of the item is made.

