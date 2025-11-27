 Indore News: Students Adopt Village Families For 5-Year Free Healthcare
Indore has launched a landmark rural health initiative where hundreds of MBBS students will provide five years of free medical care to adopted village families. Under Sri Aurobindo Hospital, a total of 750 families covering nearly 3,700 people from remote villages including Ajnod, Azanod, Nagpur, and other underserved clusters, are receiving complete free health screening and treatment support.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has launched a landmark rural health initiative where hundreds of MBBS students will provide five years of free medical care to adopted village families. Under the Sri Aurobindo Hospital, a total of 750 families covering nearly 3,700 people from remote villages including Ajnod, Azanod, Nagpur, and other underserved clusters, are receiving complete free health screening and treatment support.

The programme, guided by dean Students Welfare Dr. Jayshree Tapdiya, is carried out by Sri Aurobindo Medical College under the NMC Family Adoption Programme introduced by National Medical Commission.

Founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari explained that the mission began in 2022 and remains one of the most extensive efforts by a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh to integrate medical education with community wellbeing.

Around 250 MBBS students are actively participating in regular home visits, diagnosis follow-ups, diet and lifestyle counselling, and personalised medical assistance. Each adopted family has received a 'Family Visiting Folder' to maintain consolidated medical records.

Free diagnostic services include CBC, RBS, ECG, chest X-ray, BP, blood grouping, urine R-M, dental, eye checkups, dietician consultation and general physician advice, supported by nursing and paramedical teams.

The first phase saw strong ground coordination from professor and Head of Community Medicine Dr Ajit Deshpande, paramedical lead Avdesh Sharma, and medical coordinator Dr Mayank Rahul and community support teams from Nov 24-26, marking the start of sustained preventive care, timely intervention and long-term health security for rural families.

