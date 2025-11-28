MP News: During Childcare Leave, Women Employees Will Get 80% Of Salary |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is going to implement the new leave rules from January 2026.

The 48-year-old leave rule is being followed in the state. The cabinet has recently approved new leave rules, which will be implemented from the New Year.

The government has issued a notification of the new leave rules. According to the new rules, even a single parent will get childcare leave.

In the case of an adopted child, the employee concerned will get 15 days’ leave. If a woman becomes a surrogate mother, both the surrogate and commissioning mothers will be eligible for leave.

The teachers who do additional work other than their regular job will get ten days’ earned leave every year.

The half-salary will be added to the leave account. Ten days' leave will be recorded on January 1 and ten days on July 1 every year.

The accumulated earned leave, which was 120 days until now, has been increased to 180 days.

In case of illness of a physically challenged employee, his family members can apply for leave. The right to approve leave can be delegated. The higher-rank officials can delegate the power to sanction leave to their juniors.

The finance department has clearly said demanding leave will not be considered the right of employees. The decision to sanction leave will be with the authorised officer.

Some changes have been made in case of women taking care of their children. Until now, the women were given two years of leave with salary to raise their children.

According to the new leave rules, in the first year, the women employees will get full salary, and in the second year, they will be given 80% of the salary.

Whether a woman employee takes leave for two years at one go or does so in instalments, she will get 80% of the salary after availing 365 days of leave.

Medical certificate will not be treated as guarantee for leave. In cases where there is no possibility of an employee to resume work for the second time, the leave application will not be treated as unapproved.

During the full service period, 180 days of leave with half salary will be given to the employees who have taken leave without a medical certificate.

When an employee resigns, the leave with half salary will be treated as leave, and the difference in the amount will be taken from the staffer.

Provision for study leave

An employee will get one year’s study leave. During the full service period, one can get 24 months of leave, but the employee concerned has to bear the expenses.