MP News: 'We Work Hard, Yet You Elect Congress MLAs,' CM Mohan Yadav Questions Sheopur Voters; Announces ₹238 Crore Relief For Farmers | X / Mohan Yadav

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a sharp political attack during a public meeting in Sheopur on Thursday, leaving the audience surprised.

Without naming anyone, he targeted Congress MLAs and questioned voters over their electoral choices.

CM Yadav said, “We don’t just work from the heart, we work by putting our heart and soul into development here. We ensure crop compensation, build roads, bring new schemes… but when elections come, you vote for Congress MLAs! What exactly is the problem? Only God knows!”

His remarks drew loud applause from the crowd.

Continuing his criticism, he said that while the BJP government is continuously bringing schemes for a backward and border district like Sheopur, opposition MLAs are busy doing ‘drama and theatrics’.

He further added, “Big actors and small actors… These MLAs roam around doing drama! Tell me, does leaving slippers on the road bring money? Do they think this is some circus?”

The CM was referring to recent protests and social-media demonstrations by Congress MLAs.

Yadav stressed that leaders who mislead the public can never bring development. He highlighted that the government is working seriously for Sheopur- from irrigation projects and crop compensation to special relief for families in forest areas.

Reaffirming his commitment, he said, “We will not let Sheopur lack development, but people must also choose those who work, not those who create drama.”

Ending his speech, the Chief Minister appealed to the public to strengthen the BJP in the upcoming elections and promised to bring Sheopur to the forefront of the state’s development roadmap.

₹238 crore in relief announced for farmers

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday announced that more than ₹238 crore in relief assistance had been transferred to the bank accounts of over 3 lakh farmers affected by recent natural calamities across six districts.

The CM said the state government had consistently stood with “annadata” farmers and fulfilled every promise made for their welfare. The relief amount was formally disbursed during a programme held in Baroda, Sheopur.

He added that the administration was working round the clock to support farmers impacted by adverse weather and crop damage, ensuring that compensation reached them without delay.

Officials said the financial assistance aims to provide immediate support to farmers as part of ongoing efforts to minimize losses and stabilize rural livelihoods.