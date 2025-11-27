 Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Instructs MLA Krishna Gaur To Visit VIT University, Orders High-Level Review After Students' Violent Protest
Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Instructs MLA Krishna Gaur To Visit VIT University, Orders High-Level Review After Student Protest | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Ṭhursday took cognisance of the massive student protest that was carried out at VIT Bhopal University in Sehore district. 

The CM directed strict action to address students’ concerns.

He further instructed district in-charge minister Krishna Gaur to immediately visit the campus, speak with students and the university management, and ensure necessary steps are taken without delay.

MP News: 4000 Students Gather At Sehore's VIT University, Vandalise Property, Torch Vehicles After...
CM orders high-level review of private universities 

The Chief Minister also asked Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar to conduct a high-level review of private universities and educational institutions in the state to identify student-related issues and ensure quick resolutions, so that such incidents do not happen again.

Additionally, he directed district authorities to promptly resolve problems related to students’ food and water facilities.

CM Yadav said that the welfare of students and maintaining a high-quality education system remain the government’s top priorities.

Bhopal News: Three Member Committee Formed To Investigate Violent Student Protest At VIT Bhopal
3-member committee investigates case 

Earlier on Wednesday, the MP Private University Regulatory Commission, Bhopal formed a 3-member committee to investigate the causes behind the major student protest that broke out at VIT Bhopal University in Sehore on the night of November 25 (Tuesday).

The committee was instructed to visit VIT Bhopal University, meet university officials, students and staff, and carry out a detailed inquiry.

It was also directed to submit a comprehensive report to the commission within seven days.

