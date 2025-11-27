 MP News: Muslim Woman Faces Rape And Death Threats For Making Insta Reels In Hijab; Approaches Bhopal Police
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A muslim women faced rape and death threats for making Instagram reels with 'hijab' on, a reported on Thursday. The matter to fore after the victim approached police and lodged a complaint.

The 30-year-old victim was originally from Murwas in Vidisha and currently residing in Bhopal’s Huzur area with her husband (a BHEL employee).

She stated in her complaint that she has been targeted by several men including some of her own relatives simply for posting personal reels and responding to obscene and objectionable comments against her on Instagram.

On the baisis of the complaint, Police Commissioner ordered a Crime Branch investigation into the matter.

According to the victim, the harassment intensified after she uploaded a video addressing the vulgar remarks made on her posts.

She alleged that a man named Farooq from Vidisha contacted her via Instagram call and threatened to rape and kill her.

She claimed the group abused her, accused her of 'supporting Hindus' and used communal slurs while intimidating her.

She further reported receiving multiple death threats from different WhatsApp numbers, including warnings that she would be shot if she did not delete her video and even a threat of beheading if she commented on the'Gaddi community' (a Muslim community based in Rajasthan, MP and Uttar Pradesh).

'Sar tan se juda kar denge’

She futher said, “Hindu brothers support me, but a few from my community post dirty comments. When I posted this on Instagram, extremists began threatening me,” adding that she was even told to “discontinue Islam”. She was also told to delete the video or ‘sar tan se juda kar denge’.

Deeply disturbed and fearing for her life, the women submitted all digital evidence screenshots, messages, and links to the police.

Taking cognizance of the seriousness of the allegations. Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra has handed the case over to the Crime Branch for a detailed probe.

Fake account created to defame her

Yasmeen also disclosed that a fake Instagram account- rang_a5903, was created using her name and photos on which her edited obscene videos and images were uploaded from this impersonated account to defame her.

Another account, abdul_rahem_kha, reportedly issued similar death threats through Instagram stories.

