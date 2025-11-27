 MP News: Student Preparing For Police Recruitment Exam Crushed To Death By Truck On NH-719; Enraged Villagers Block Highway For Hours
Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old student preparing for a police recruitment exam died after a truck crushed him to death in Bhind on Thursday morning.

The tragic accident occurred at National Highway 719 near a hotel. Another young man who was also running sustained serious injuries. Following the accident, enraged villagers blocked the highway by placing the body on the highway, completely disrupting traffic for about four hours.

The deceased, identified as Shweta Yadav, daughter of Ravi Yadav, was a resident of DD Nagar. Along with her younger sister Balli Yadav, she came for her morning jog when a speeding, unidentified vehicle struck Shweta.

After the accident, Shweta's younger sister reached home crying and informed the family members. After which, family members and villagers rushed to the spot and blocked the highway by placing Shweta's body in the middle of the road.

The protest resulted in a long 4-hour traffic jam. Long queues of vehicles were formed on the stretch of two kilometers on both sides of the highway.

Upon receiving the information, ASP Sanjeev Pathak reached the spot with the police force. ASP Pathak got the jam cleared by convincing the angry people and sent the body for post-mortem. The police is now scanning CCTV footages in the surrounding area to search the driver.

