Bhopal News: Police Uses Water Cannons To Disperse Youth Congress Marching To 'Gherao' Election Commission Office

Bhopal News: Heavy Police Deployment, Water Cannons Used As Youth Congress March To Election Commission Office For 'Gherao' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress' march to 'gherao' the Election Commission office was halted by the police midway in Bhopal on Thursday. It fired water canons to disperse the protestors.

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress organised 'Gherao' against the Election Commission Office on Thursday to protest alleged vote theft across the country. As part of the demonstration, the youth members attempted to move forward and surround the Election Commission building.

Check the images:

Protesters climbed the barricade |

Police stopping the protestors |

Police force heavily deployed to stop the protestors |

But police deployed heavy forces and security barricades to stop the congress protestors. Water canons were deployed as well to disperse the crowd. Protestors in the frontline were pushed back by the strong jets.

The demonstration was embraced by PCC President Jitu Patwari, along with Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and National President of Youth Congress Udaybhanu Chib.

The demonstration was embraced by PCC President Jitu Patwari, along with Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and National President of Youth Congress Udaybhanu Chib.

Addressing the crowd, Jitu Patwari boldly said, "Every attempt to manipulate the vote of people would be strongly condemned."

During the 'Gherao' former Minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Sukhdev Panse, PC Sharma, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Sachin Yadav, National Secretaries Kunal Chaudhary, Satyanarayan Patel, MLA Arif Masood, former MLA Sanjay Sharma, State President of Mahila Congress Reena Baurasi, State Incharge of Youth Congress Shivi Chauhan, National General Secretary Mitendra Singh, State President of Youth Congress Yash Ghanghoria, State Vice President Abhishek Parmar, Devendra Singh Dadu, and all the youth colleagues were present.

Earlier, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi widened his charge of vote theft and said that the Vote theft was not just restricted to Haryana polls but it was widespread crime across Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.