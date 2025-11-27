 Bhopal News: Illegal Liquor Worth ₹ 1.2 Crore Seized Ahead Of New Year Bash Prep; Was Being Transported To Gujarat Disguised As Plastic Granules
Bhopal News: Illegal Liquor Worth ₹ 1.2 Crore Seized Ahead Of New Year Bash Prep; Was Being Transported To Gujarat Disguised As Plastic Granules

At the time of interrogation, the driver failed to produce any valid documents. The driver stated that he was loaded with goods in the Bairagarh area of ​​Bhopal and was to receive them in Indore. The liquor was being transported in containers disguised as plastic granules. Police initially determined the documents to be fraudulent.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Before NewYear Bhopal Police Take Major Action and Seize Illegal Liquor Worth ₹ 1.2 Crore | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police seized 1200 cartons of illegal foreign liquor worth 1.2 crore rupees on Thursday morning. The liquor was being transported in a truck from Bhopal to Indore and then to Gujarat.

According to information, a large truck carrying illegal liquor was heading towards Indore. Upon receiving the information, the police set up a blockade in front of the police station.

When an attempt was made to stop the truck between 3:00 and 4:00 am on Thursday, the driver tried to escape by evading police, but was apprehended after a stopper was placed.

These liquor brands were found:

Signature

Old Monk

Bagpiper

Royal Stage

Royal Challenge

The Excise Department will conduct further investigation.

The Police official said, This is the largest seizure of 2025 so far. The truck and driver were brought to the police station after the seizure. The Excise Department has been informed of the liquor seizure, which will now take further legal action.

