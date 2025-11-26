 Palghar Crime: Illegal Country Liquor Unit Busted In Virar’s Barafpada Forest; Police Seize Stock Worth ₹1.22 Lakh, Woman Booked
Palghar Crime: Illegal Country Liquor Unit Busted In Virar's Barafpada Forest; Police Seize Stock Worth ₹1.22 Lakh, Woman Booked

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch Unit–3 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate raided a makeshift country liquor distillery operating deep inside the Chandansar, Barafpada forest area in Virar (East). The operation, carried out early on November 23, resulted in the seizure of illicit liquor and raw materials worth ₹1,22,850.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
Crime Branch Unit–3 officers seized illicit liquor and raw materials worth ₹1.22 lakh during a raid at a hidden distillery in Virar’s Barafpada forest area | Representative Picture

Palghar, Maharashtra, Nov 26: Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch Unit–3 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate raided a makeshift country liquor distillery operating deep inside the Chandansar, Barafpada forest area in Virar (East). The operation, carried out early on November 23, resulted in the seizure of illicit liquor and raw materials worth ₹1,22,850.

Confidential Input Received During Morning Patrol

The action began around 7 a.m. when police personnel from Crime Branch Unit–3 were patrolling the Virar Police Station limits. Constable Manoj Tarde received confidential information from an informant about illegal country liquor being prepared in the Barafpada forest. After informing Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranavare, senior officers verified the intelligence and instructed immediate action.

Police Discover Active Brewing Setup Near Water Stream

A team of officers conducted a raid at the identified location and found an active setup for brewing country liquor near a water stream. Police discovered various tools, heating stoves, and drums used for distillation. The team seized 1,150 litres of wash (raw material used for producing liquor) along with 50 litres of ready country liquor.

Accused Identified As Local Woman Operating Unit Alone

Further inquiry revealed that the illicit distillery belonged to a woman identified as Harku Pagi, a resident of Barafpada, Chandansar, Virar (East). Police said she had been operating the unit herself. She has been booked under Section 65(E) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, and an FIR has been registered at the Virar Police Station.

Police Vow Continued Crackdown On Illicit Liquor Units

Police officials stated that strict action will continue against illegal liquor brewing activities, which pose significant public health and safety risks.

