 Shilpa Shetty Moves Bombay HC Against Deepfake Misuse, Seeks Protection Of Publicity & Personality Rights
Actor Shilpa Shetty has approached the Bombay High Court seeking urgent protection of her personality and publicity rights, alleging large-scale misuse of her identity through artificial intelligence (AI) tools, deepfake technology, and other digital manipulation.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Shilpa Shetty moves Bombay High Court seeking action against deepfake misuse of her identity | Instagram and File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 26: Actor Shilpa Shetty has approached the Bombay High Court seeking urgent protection of her personality and publicity rights, alleging large-scale misuse of her identity through artificial intelligence (AI) tools, deepfake technology, and other digital manipulation. She claims her name, image, likeness, voice, and other personal attributes are being commercially exploited without her consent.

27 Defendants Named, Including Meta, Google, X, MeitY & DoT

In a civil suit filed against 27 defendants, including Meta Platforms Inc., Google LLC, X Corp., the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as well as several online platforms, Shetty has alleged unauthorised content creation, manipulated videos, AI-generated replicas of her persona, and misleading promotional campaigns.

Petition Highlights Her Global Fame & Digital Exploitation

The suit, filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan, describes Shetty as “one of the most celebrated and internationally recognised personalities in the Indian entertainment industry for over three decades”, noting her rise from her 1993 debut to global fame after winning Celebrity Big Brother 5 in 2007, followed by her ventures in fitness, entrepreneurship, and her large social-media following.

