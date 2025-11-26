Bhiwandi Tragedy: Massive Fire Destroys 10 Garment Warehouses At Rajlaxmi Compound; Losses Run Into Crores | VIDEO

Fire destroys 10 garment warehouses in Bhiwandi’s Rajlaxmi Compound; losses estimated in crores | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Nov 26: A devastating fire broke out at a garment storage facility in the Rajlaxmi Compound of Kalher village in Bhiwandi taluka on Tuesday evening, reducing 10 large warehouses to ashes and causing losses estimated in crores of rupees.

The blaze erupted around 7 pm on the second floor of a building that housed major garment units, including Banga Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Export Company, and several large online and readymade clothing warehouses. The fire, which began suddenly, spread rapidly through the structure, engulfing nearly 300 metres of storage space within minutes.

Huge stocks of finished garments stored in the godowns were completely destroyed before fire teams could intervene. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Fire tenders from four cities rushed to the spot

Upon receiving the alert, fire brigades from Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), along with additional units from Thane, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar, reached the location with a total of five fire tenders.

Firefighters battled the blaze through intense heat and thick smoke, taking full precautions due to the highly flammable nature of the goods stored inside.

Though no casualties were reported, officials confirmed that the financial losses run into crores of rupees as all stored garments were reduced to ashes.

Building weakened; collapse fears raised

The extreme heat severely weakened the building’s structure, prompting fears that it may collapse at any moment. Authorities evacuated nearby residents and cordoned off the entire area to maintain safety.

The firefighting operation was also hindered by a water shortage, prolonging the efforts. At the time of filing this report, the blaze had not been fully controlled, and officials estimated that it may take another five hours to completely extinguish the flames.

Police register case, probe underway

Narpoli Police have registered a case and have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of damages.

