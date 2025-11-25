Bhiwandi Tragedy: Massive Fire Destroys Multiple Garment Units In Raj Laxmi Compound; Building At Risk Of Collapse | VIDEO

Firefighters battle massive blaze at Bhiwandi’s Raj Laxmi Compound; garment units gutted | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Nov 25: A devastating fire engulfed multiple garment companies in the Raj Laxmi Compound, located in the Kalher Gram Panchayat area of Bhiwandi, causing extensive damage and triggering panic in the surrounding locality.

The incident follows another major fire reported earlier in the same Beedi Building area, where garment units of Bang Overseas Limited, Thomas Scott India Limited and Vedanta Creations Limited were gutted.

Blaze Originated in Warehouse Storing Readymade and Online Garments

According to sources, a sudden blaze broke out on the second floor of the building in Raj Laxmi Compound, where a large warehouse storing online and readymade garments was located. The facility housed goods belonging to Bang Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Export Company and various other garment units.

The fire spread rapidly, consuming the entire warehouse — nearly 300 metres in length — within minutes. Tons of fabric, finished goods and machinery were reduced to ashes, pointing to a massive financial loss.

Earlier Fire in Beedi Building Raised Concerns Over Response Time

Previous eyewitness accounts from the nearby Beedi Building incident suggest that operations had closed around 6:30 pm when fire erupted unexpectedly. Residents have also complained that fire tenders took time to arrive during the earlier blaze, which allowed the flames to intensify.

Firefighters Battle Intense Heat; Building at Risk of Collapse

For the Raj Laxmi Compound fire, three fire tenders reached the spot immediately, and firefighting operations have been underway with full force. Fire personnel are working cautiously due to the intense heat and the possibility of further flare-ups.

No Casualties Reported; Surrounding Area Evacuated as Precaution

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in either of the incidents. However, the magnitude of the fire has severely weakened the building structure. Officials fear that the building, now largely engulfed in fire, may collapse at any moment. As a precaution, nearby residents and workers have been safely evacuated from the area.

