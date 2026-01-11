 Mulund Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Man Killed By Speeding Dumper As Residents Raise Safety Concerns
Mulund police are investigating after 37-year-old Suresh Babu Rajput was fatally hit by a dumper on January 10 in Mulund Colony. The dumper driver fled the scene. Residents expressed concern over repeated accidents caused by soil-laden dumpers on steep roads amid ongoing Water Supply Department work.

Avadhut Kharade
Updated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
A 37-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a speeding dumper in the Mulund Colony area on January 10. The victim has been identified as Suresh Babu Rajput.

Mumbai: A 37-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a speeding dumper in the Mulund Colony area on January 10. The victim has been identified as Suresh Babu Rajput. Following the accident, the dumper driver fled the spot. The Mulund police have registered a case against the dumper bearing registration number MH-02-GH-5430 and have launched a search for the absconding driver.

Details of the incident

According to the FIR, Suresh was a resident of Dargah Road, Khindipada, Bhandup, where he lived with his family. On the day of the incident, at around 1 pm, he was passing through Guru Govind Singh Marg in Mulund Colony, Mulund (West), when a dumper coming at high speed rammed into him.

Local residents rushed Suresh to M.T. Agarwal Hospital in Mulund for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Mulund police registered the case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s elder brother, Vijay Rajput, 50. The police have booked the unidentified driver for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

Community concern over repeated accidents

This is the third such fatal accident involving dumpers in the Mulund Colony area. Residents have expressed serious concern over the continuous movement of soil-laden dumpers through the locality for ongoing work under the Water Supply Department at the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant. Citizens claim that due to the steep gradient of the road, dumper drivers often lose control, leading to repeated accidents.

Police have registered the offence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and the Motor Vehicles (MV)Act, and further investigation is underway.

