Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Polls: MNS Leader Manoj Gharat Joins BJP After Controversial Withdrawal Sparks Political Storm

Kalyan–Dombivli: In a dramatic political turn that has sent ripples across the local electoral landscape, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city president and former corporator Manoj Gharat formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, days after his last-minute withdrawal from the Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections paved the way for a BJP candidate to be elected unopposed.

Withdrawal leads to unopposed BJP victory

Manoj Gharat, who was contesting the Kalyan–Dombivli civic polls on an MNS ticket, stunned political observers when he withdrew his nomination at the eleventh hour. His sudden exit from the fray resulted in BJP nominee Mahesh Patil being declared elected unopposed, a rare and controversial outcome in a fiercely fought municipal election.

The move had triggered sharp criticism across Maharashtra, with opposition leaders alleging foul play and political horse-trading. The controversy deepened further when Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut publicly accused Gharat of accepting crores of rupees in exchange for withdrawing from the contest — a charge that added to the political heat but went unanswered by Gharat at the time.

On Saturday, Gharat’s formal induction into the BJP has given fresh fuel to the allegations and intensified the political storm. The joining ceremony took place in the presence of BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan, signalling the party’s endorsement of Gharat despite the ongoing controversy.

Critics question legitimacy of unopposed win

With Gharat now wearing saffron, critics say his move has only reinforced suspicions surrounding the manner in which the BJP candidate secured an uncontested victory. Opposition parties have seized upon the development, calling it yet another example of what they describe as the BJP’s strategy of engineering defections and manipulating electoral processes to its advantage.

For the BJP, however, the induction is being projected as a political boost in the strategically important Kalyan–Dombivli region, where municipal elections are being closely watched as a bellwether of urban voter sentiment.

Trend of last-minute withdrawals under scrutiny

The episode has reignited debates about the growing trend of last-minute withdrawals and party-switching in Maharashtra politics, especially during local body elections, where margins are often tight and political loyalties fluid.

Despite the mounting controversy and renewed spotlight on his actions, Manoj Gharat has so far refrained from issuing any official statement explaining either his decision to withdraw from the election or his subsequent entry into the BJP.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: Gharat’s political somersault has once again thrown Kalyan–Dombivli’s already volatile political arena into sharp focus, ensuring that the civic elections here will be watched with even greater scrutiny in the days ahead.

