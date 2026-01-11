 Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Alleges BJP Workers Distributed Cash To Influence Voters In Panel 29
Shiv Sena candidate Nitin Patil accused BJP workers of distributing cash to voters in Tukaram Nagar during Kalyan–Dombivli civic polls, seizing envelopes worth Rs 70,000–80,000. Police and Election Commission officials intervened to maintain order amid rising political tension in Panel 29.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
A sensational allegation of money being distributed to voters during election campaigning triggered high drama and political tension in Dombivli on Saturday

Dombivli: A sensational allegation of money being distributed to voters during election campaigning triggered high drama and political tension in Dombivli on Saturday, as workers of the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came face to face in Panel No. 29 of the Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation polls.

Shiv Sena candidate accuses BJP of vote bribery

The controversy unfolded in the Tukaram Nagar area, where Shiv Sena candidate Nitin Patil accused BJP workers of indulging in cash-for-votes practices during door-to-door campaigning. The allegation sent shockwaves through the locality, prompting swift mobilisation of party workers from both sides and drawing the attention of the police and the Election Commission.

According to Patil, he received information that BJP activists were distributing money to voters inside Dashrath Bhuwan building. Acting on the tip-off, he rushed to the spot along with his supporters, where three individuals, including a woman, were intercepted and searched. Patil claimed that several envelopes containing cash were recovered from them.Each envelope had Rs 3,000, and around 15 to 20 such envelopes were found, amounting to nearly Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000. All three are BJP workers and were clearly involved in bribing voters Patil alleged. One of the detained persons reportedly admitted to being associated with the BJP but denied that the money was meant for distribution. However, the Shiv Sena candidate insisted that the cash was intended to influence voters in the closely fought panel.

Unique political context in Panel 29

The Kalyan–Dombivli civic elections are being contested in an unusual political setting, where the Shiv Sena and BJP are allies at the broader municipal level, but in Panel 29 they are locked in a direct contest without any local alliance. This has made the ward one of the most keenly watched battlegrounds in Dombivli.

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Forge Rare Alliance To Protect Marathi Identity...
Following the incident, Patil alerted the police and officials of the Election Commission. BJP district president Nandu Parab also arrived at the scene, leading to a heated exchange between the two leaders. For a brief period, the area witnessed a tense atmosphere as supporters from both camps confronted each other.

Police intervention and demand for on-site panchnama

Police intervened to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control and said a panchnama would be conducted at the police station. Patil, however, objected, alleging that the BJP was exerting pressure on the police, and demanded that the panchnama be done at the spot. He even staged a sit-in outside the building to press his demand.

Election Commission officials and the police are now investigating the origin and purpose of the seized cash, as Dombivli’s political temperature continues to rise amid the high-stakes civic polls.

