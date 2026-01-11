Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Forge Rare Alliance To Protect Marathi Identity And Counter BJP Mahayuti

In a rare show of unity ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray addressed a joint campaign rally at Shivaji Park on Sunday. | Pic | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In a rare show of unity ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray addressed a joint campaign rally at Shivaji Park on Sunday, launching a fierce attack on the BJP-led Shiv Sena Mahayuti and appealing to Marathi people to unite to “save Mumbai” and Marathi people.

Alleged threat to Marathi identity

The Thackeray cousins accused the ruling alliance of attempting to weaken Mumbai’s Marathi identity and alleged that there was a long-term plan to merge Mumbai with Gujarat. Addressing a large crowd, Uddhav Thackeray said the very existence of the Thackeray brand was never under threat because Marathi people stood firmly with it. He said his decision to come together with Raj Thackeray was driven by the larger cause of Mumbai and Maharashtra, adding that past differences had been set aside for the greater good.

Uddhav Thackeray sharply criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of indulging in divisive politics. He challenged the Chief Minister to show even a single speech that did not invoke Hindu-Muslim issues and questioned the BJP’s narrative during the civic polls. “While we spoke about a Marathi mayor, the BJP spoke about a Hindu mayor. Is Devendra Fadnavis himself Hindu or not ?” he asked.

Alleging massive corruption, Uddhav claimed that the Mahayuti government had indulged in corruption worth Rs 3 lakh crore over the past four years. He said the BMC election would determine the future of Marathi people in Mumbai and accused the BJP of trying to politically and economically usurp the city. He also alleged that the BJP wanted to erase the legacy of Bal Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

Criticism of CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief questioned the BJP’s alliances, pointing out that leaders earlier accused of corruption, including Ajit Pawar, Nawab Malik and Praful Patel, were now part of or aligned with the ruling coalition. He said the BJP had moved away from its “nation first” slogan to what he described as “corruption first”. Uddhav also questioned the BJP’s credibility by referring to individuals accused in serious crimes allegedly being given party tickets.

Appealing beyond linguistic lines, Uddhav Thackeray reached out to non-Marathi residents who have lived in Mumbai for decades, stating that the Shiv Sena (UBT) had always stood by the people during difficult times. He folded his hands before the crowd and urged voters to support the UBT-MNS alliance, asking them to take a pledge not to allow Mumbai to be broken or weakened.

Raj Thackeray warns of political marginalization

Raj Thackeray, addressing the rally after Aaditya Thackeray’s speech, struck an equally aggressive tone, calling the BMC election the “last chance” for Marathi people. He warned that failure to act now would leave Marathi people politically irrelevant in Mumbai. Raj alleged that the Mahayuti was deliberately dividing Marathi society and isolating it within its own city.

The MNS chief raised concerns over what he described as the growing number of unopposed candidates in local body elections, alleging pressure tactics that deprived citizens of their right to vote. He also accused the BJP of granting tickets to individuals allegedly involved in drug peddling and sexual assault cases, and questioned the party’s moral authority.

Opposition to Hindi imposition

Raj Thackeray further alleged that key infrastructure projects were being systematically shifted out of Mumbai. He claimed that cargo operations from Mumbai airport would be diverted near the upcoming Wadhvan port and warned that such moves would hollow out Mumbai’s economic importance. He alleged that Palghar and parts of Thane would be taken away first as part of a long-term plan to connect Mumbai with Gujarat.

Opposing what he termed the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray said language and land were core to identity, and warned that losing either would mean losing existence itself. He criticised bogus voters, questioned the electoral process, and urged party workers to remain vigilant on polling day.

Both leaders asserted that their alliance was not formed for political gain but to prevent the ruling alliance from exercising unchecked control over Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Ending his speech with an emotional appeal, Raj Thackeray urged Mumbai’s voters to fight with determination, calling the civic polls a decisive battle to protect Mumbai’s future.

