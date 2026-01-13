 BMC Elections 2026 | 'Chullu Bhar Pani Mein Doob Maro': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Over 'Marathis Not Safe In Mumbai' Claim; Video
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the upcoming BMC election was a battle for survival for the Thackeray family, not for Mumbai’s residents. Speaking at Shivaji Park, he attacked Uddhav and Raj Thackeray over their long BMC rule and mocked their sudden alliance, a day after their joint rally.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: In a high-stakes counter-offensive just days before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis delivered a blistering address at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, directly challenging the newly allied Thackeray cousins. The Mahayuti rally, held on Monday, served as a point-by-point rebuttal to the joint campaign launched by Shiv Sena UBT president Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the same venue only a day prior.

'Survival, Not Sentiment,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis dismissed the 'Marathi Manoos' narrative pushed by the opposition, labelling the upcoming January 15 election a battle for survival for the Thackeray family rather than a struggle for the city's residents.

In a scathing segment of his speech, Fadnavis questioned the track record of those who controlled the BMC for three decades. "If the Marathi man is in trouble today, what were you doing for 30 years? Were you playing marbles?" Fadnavis asked, referring to the long-standing Shiv Sena rule over India's richest civic body.

article-image

He further taunted the cousins for their sudden unity, playing old video clips to the crowd that showed the two attacking each other during their years of estrangement. "Go drown in a spoonful of water (chullubhar paani mein doob maro)," Fadnavis said, slamming the opposition for seeking votes after failing to protect the interests of the Marathi people during their 25-year tenure in the BMC.

The rally, attended by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, focused on a vision of transparent governance and the installation of a Mahayuti mayor. Shinde added that while the Thackerays focus on self-development, the Mahayuti alliance is dedicated to fulfilling Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of a developed Mumbai.

