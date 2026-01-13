'Duo Now Fighting For Survival,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Shows Old Videos Of Feuding Thackeray Cousins |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has slammed recently united Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav and MNS leader Raj Thackeray, saying the January 15 Mumbai civic body poll is a battle of survival for the cousins, and not the Marathi people.

Addressing a rally here in support of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance on Monday, the penultimate day of civic polls campaigning, Fadnavis asserted that Mumbai is an inseparable part of Maharashtra and no one can dare to break it away.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At the rally for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections at the iconic Shivaji Park, the CM showed old videos of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray attacking each other. The cousins recently joined hands for the civic polls after 20 years of estrangement.

Fadnavis asked the organisers to play video clips of the Thackeray brothers, who parted ways in 2005, criticising each other in the past, and added there was no need for him to say anything else.

On MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Remarks

Responding to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's remarks that the Mumbai civic body election will be the last one for Marathi people, Fadnavis said, "Your own survival is at stake." "The (BMC) election is not about a threat to Mumbai, Marathi speakers, but your own survival," he noted, referring to the Thackeray cousins, whose parties are pitted against the BJP-Shiv Sena combine to control India's biggest and richest civic body with over Rs 74,000 crore budget.

Fadnavis, a former ally of Uddhav Thackeray, declared that his commitment was to install a Mahayuti mayor in Mumbai and usher in an era of transparent civic governance.

"We will transform the city," he vowed, appealing to people to vote for the BJP and Shiv Sena in Thursday's polls.

The CM criticised the undivided Shiv Sena's over two-decade-long rule in the BMC and questioned what its leadership had achieved for the Marathi speakers who are now being portrayed as living under threat.

"Despite holding power in civic governance for so many years, the (united) Shiv Sena failed to protect the interests of Marathi speakers. Those responsible for such a situation had no right to claim guardianship. You don't represent Mumbai or Marathi people," Fadnavis asserted, attacking the Thackerays.

The CM said it was the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rule (November 2019-June 2022) that decided to make Hindi compulsory from Classes 1 to 12 in the state under the New Education Policy and also scrapped the Dharavi redevelopment tender floated by his government before 2019.

"When we came to power, we realised that the tender of the MVA government was not proper. We allotted the work to Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DPR) in which the state government is a major stakeholder and Adani group is the developer," he said.

The mega project involves transforming Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a modern, planned township by providing permanent housing to its residents, besides building infrastructure and commercial spaces.

Fadnavis emphasised that only Marathi is a compulsory language in Maharashtra.

"Under a three-language policy, one can learn any language of their choice, but Marathi is a compulsory language in Maharashtra," he added.

Fadnavis said the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which started operations last month, was proposed several years ago to decongest the Mumbai airport and was completed in five years.

"We will construct a third airport (in Mumbai region) and also increase the capacity of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai," he declared.

Fadnavis also affirmed the Indian economy is on a healthy growth path since 2014 and the net worth of several companies has also expanded since then.

"Non-BJP-ruled states have also taken investment from Adani group companies," he emphasised.

The BJP leader slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray for imitating him in public and quipped that at least his uncle (Raj Thackeray) does better mimicry.

"He (Aaditya) must remember what condition his uncle's party (MNS) is due to mimicry. Uddhav Thackeray wants me to have a debate with Aaditya Thackeray. I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to send Aaditya for debate tomorrow (Tuesday), which is the last date of the campaign, and our candidate Sheetal Gambhir will debate with him," Fadnavis said.

The CM said the Mahayuti flag will unfurl atop the Mumbai municipal corporation.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, and Union minister Ramdas Athawale, a BJP ally, were also present at the rally.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/