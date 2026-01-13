Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Beyond Political Noise, The Civic And Economic Stakes That Will Decide The City’s Future

With the election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) just days away, political activity in Mumbai has reached a fever pitch. | FPJ

With the election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) just days away, political activity in Mumbai has reached a fever pitch. Candidates crisscross the city, party flags flutter across neighbourhoods, and speeches dominate public discourse. Amid this political churn, however, the common Mumbaikar remains largely silent—much like the city itself, which continues to shoulder the responsibility of providing livelihoods to millions every single day. Spread across 480 sq km, Mumbai deserves to be discussed not merely as a political battleground, but as an economic engine and a living, breathing urban ecosystem.

Mumbai contributes between 45 and 50 per cent of Maharashtra’s total revenue and accounts for 6.16 per cent of India’s GDP. As India aims to become a $5 trillion economy and Maharashtra seeks to play a leading role in that journey, Mumbai’s importance is undeniable. For the city to sustain this role, its governance must be equally robust. Core civic responsibilities—roads, sewage, street lighting, healthcare, education, water supply, and the city’s overall aesthetics—must therefore remain the top priority of the municipal corporation.

Everything New After Seven Years

The last BMC election was held in 2017. What followed was an extraordinary period. From 2020 to 2022, the corporation was consumed by the COVID-19 crisis, which completely altered its priorities. Routine administrative work slowed, offices fell silent, and emergency healthcare became the sole focus. In March 2022, the elected body of the BMC was dissolved, and for four years thereafter, the corporation has functioned without elected councillors. In effect, Mumbai has gone seven years without representative municipal governance.

During this time, many senior officials retired, creating an institutional vacuum. Now, as new councillors prepare to take charge alongside a relatively new administrative machinery, the challenges ahead are formidable. Increasing municipal revenue is critical. Massive infrastructure projects have put enormous pressure on civic finances. It is estimated that work orders worth nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been issued in the last four years alone. Whether the civic treasury can sustain this burden was a question that should have been debated more seriously.

The next five years will test the corporation’s resilience. Every month, Rs 700–800 crore is required merely to pay salaries. Emotional politics cannot run an institution of this scale; it demands practical thinking and capable leadership. Adding to the strain, nearly Rs 10,000 crore is due to the corporation from various state government departments and authorities.

Not a Single New Municipal Building

Despite visible affluence, neglect of civic planning could have serious long-term consequences. Consider the Bandra–Kurla Complex (BKC), now one of India’s most important business districts. It houses the US Consulate, the bullet train terminal, the diamond hub, major corporate offices, and central government establishments. Yet, there is not a single well-equipped municipal building here to serve suburban civic needs. This glaring oversight reflects the absence of long-term planning.

Even at the historic BMC headquarters, the assembly hall has seating for only 70 people, while 270 councillors attend meetings. Officials often stand through lengthy discussions. Astonishingly, since Independence, no serious attempt has been made to construct alternative municipal headquarters.

The real focus should be on improving the quality of life for citizens. Mumbai’s infrastructure push, though necessary, came decades too late. Cities like London began building underground transport systems nearly a century ago. Delayed action has only compounded today’s problems.

Environmental and Climate Risks

Recent episodes of air pollution highlight Mumbai’s environmental fragility. Mangroves along the coast act as natural protectors, yet repeated permissions are sought to destroy them for infrastructure projects. In 2021, while presenting Mumbai’s climate action plan, then Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal warned that by 2050, 70–80 per cent of South Mumbai—Wards A, B, C, and D—could be submerged due to rising sea levels. If areas like Mantralaya, Vidhan Bhavan, Nariman Point, Colaba, and Fort face such a threat, it raises a disturbing question: why are thousands of crores being invested in infrastructure there without serious public debate?

The Burden of Infrastructure

Providing civic amenities is the corporation’s primary responsibility. Mumbai contributes nearly 30 per cent of the national income and almost half of Maharashtra’s revenue. Logically, mega infrastructure projects should be funded and maintained by state or central governments, allowing municipal funds to focus on essential services. This, however, is not the current approach.

The Coastal Road, built at a cost of around Rs 15,000 crore, requires annual maintenance of Rs 800-1,000 crore. All operational responsibilities—signals, tunnels, manpower, and control rooms—rest with the BMC. Unlike the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which collects tolls, the Coastal Road is free, despite primarily serving private car owners. Even a railway platform ticket costs Rs 10, yet this premium 18-kilometre road has no revenue model. The cost is effectively borne by all Mumbaikars, including those in eastern suburbs and informal settlements who may never use it.

Water, Sewage, and Healthcare Stress

Mumbai faces a daily water shortfall of 400–500 million litres. Not a single dam has been built since the Middle Vaitarna, even as skyscrapers and infrastructure projects multiply. Water tariffs have remained unchanged for years, driven by political considerations. Citizens willingly pay Rs 20 for a one-litre bottle of packaged water, yet the corporation supplies 1,000 litres for Rs 5—despite transporting and treating it from over 125 km away.

Sewage infrastructure is also incomplete. In several areas, untreated waste flows directly into the sea, creating environmental and health hazards that receive little attention.

Municipal healthcare is under severe strain. Some hospitals attract overwhelming patient loads but lack adequate beds. Despite repeated announcements, Mumbai still lacks a strong super-speciality municipal hospital. Even as the private player, who was awarded a prime BMC plot in Marol, allotted by the state government for a cancer hospital, has backed out, the issue remains unresolved, and the eastern suburbs continue to suffer from inadequate healthcare facilities. The promise of “Zero Prescription”, announced three years ago, is yet to be fully realised.

Governance Beyond Populism

Election campaigns often focus on concessions—property tax rebates, free services, and subsidies. Yet Mumbai’s working population, paying exorbitant housing costs, wants reliable transport, quality roads, efficient administration, and a better urban experience. Instead of strengthening services, political energy is spent on short-term populism.

Mumbai generates nearly 8,000 metric tonnes of waste daily. Despite this, leaders promise free waste management, ignoring the fact that millions of daily visitors also contribute to the burden. Someone must pay for these services, and avoiding this discussion weakens governance.

A Strong Administrative Backbone

The BMC was once known for its strong administration. Visionary municipal commissioners created lasting systems, including new revenue streams like fungible FSI. Today, however, accountability has shifted—from citizens to political leadership. Civic issues raised by residents often receive less attention than political demands.

With nearly 50,000 vacancies out of 1.4 lakh sanctioned posts, service delivery is affected. E-governance remains incomplete, pension delays persist, and public transport bodies like the BEST continue to rely heavily on subsidies without a clear roadmap to self-reliance.

Mumbai is often criticised for flooding, potholes, parking chaos, and unsafe infrastructure. These are not isolated failures but symptoms of governance that prioritises politics over planning. Mumbai is more than an electoral prize. It is the backbone of the state and the nation. Treating it only as a political battleground risks eroding the very foundation on which its prosperity stands.