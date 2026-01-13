Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations

Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray on Monday came down heavily on the state government over the alleged decision to divert more than 1,000 acres of forest land at Ghodbunder Road in Thane for the benefit of a builder. | Pic | Vijay Gohil

Thane: Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray on Monday came down heavily on the state government over the alleged decision to divert more than 1,000 acres of forest land at Ghodbunder Road in Thane for the benefit of a builder, allegedly at the behest of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Raj Thackeray Highlights Positive Opposition from Forest Minister

Addressing a rally in support of alliance candidates of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray said forest minister Ganesh Naik has now opposed the decision, which he termed a positive development. Still, he alleged, the move was originally meant to benefit a single individual.

Appeal to Protect Marathi Identity

Raj Thackeray also lambasted alleged attempts to lure Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS candidates with crores of rupees and distribute cash among common people in exchange for votes. “If the Mahayuti government has carried out so much development, why is it offering money for votes?” he asked. He further questioned how the ruling party could nominate a co-accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case as a co-opted member of the local municipal council.

Claiming that systematic efforts were underway to erase Marathi identity, Raj appealed to voters to resist such attempts.

Questioning Accountability of Ministers

In his address, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said any attempt to dominate the Marathi language and culture would be met with stiff resistance. “I never allowed the diversion of even one acre of forest land during my tenure as chief minister. Now the revenue minister claims he was unaware that the Ghodbunder Road land was forest land,” he said. Questioning accountability, Thackeray asked whether Forest Minister Ganesh Naik would order ‘shoot at sight’ action against those who cleared the file just like he said for the leopards entering human habitats.

Uddhav further remarked that if anything goes wrong, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would return to Nagpur, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde would fly by helicopter to his native Satara district and Ajit Pawar would go back to Baramati. “Even you and I did not know he would turn traitor. I was cheated just like you,” he added.

