Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Raveena Tandon Campaigns For Shiv Sena (UBT) In Bandra; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon campaigned on ground for Shiv Sena (UBT) recently ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. In the videos that surfaced on social media on Monday (January 12), Raveena is seen walking through a narrow residential lane, engaging directly with the locals as part of door-to-door outreach.

Dressed in a kurta with her hair tied in a bun, the actress sported a bright red campaign stole bearing the Shiv Sena (UBT) name and the party’s Mashal (torch) symbol.

Several local residents and party workers can be seen around her as she actively participated in the election campaigning.

Actress Raveena Tandon campaigned for Shiv Sena (UBT) in the BMC elections.#BMCElection2026 pic.twitter.com/ukS0edBFAC — Desh Ka Verdict (@DeshKaVerdict) January 12, 2026

Raveena's presence on the ground led many to speculate whether the actress was making a formal foray into politics.

She was campaigning in support of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Akshata Menezes from Ward No 101 in Bandra West, Mumbai. On Sunday, the Thackeray faction organised a road show and padayatra in the constituency, which passed through the Chimbai to Kantwadi areas.

Raveena joined the road show, which turned into a major attraction for local residents. A large crowd gathered along the route to catch a glimpse of the actress as she walked alongside party workers and supporters.

Speaking to the media during the campaign, Raveena said, according to ABP, “Supporting sincere efforts being made to preserve Maharashtra’s culture is my foremost duty. The way work has been carried out during times of crisis is truly commendable.”

As election is just round the corner, almost every ward saw a flurry of public meetings, padayatras, corner meetings, door-to-door campaigns, vehicle rallies and road shows, as parties made a last-ditch effort to mobilise voters and showcase their strength.

Raveena is known not only for her film career but also for speaking strongly on social and civic issues.