'Sometimes You All Put Pet Parents Through A Lot...': Raveena Tandon Asks Air India To Take A Cue From Akasa Air

Raveena Tandon is one celebrity who always shares her opinions on social media. On Wednesday, the actress asked Air India to take a cue from Akasa Air. For the uninitiated, Akasa Air will now allow its customers to fly with two pets in a cabin. This has impressed the actress, and she is very happy with this development of the airline.

The Mohra actress took X (Twitter) to shared about it. Raveena shared a post of The Free Press Journal, and wrote, "Take a cue @airindia . Sometimes you all put pet parents through a lot of inconvenience. Our babies are better behaved than most of some human passengers you get on board." Check out the tweet below...

Take a cue @airindia . Sometimes you all put pet parents through a lot of inconvenience. Our babies are better behaved than most of some human passengers you get on board . pic.twitter.com/84qbR1ibsy — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 1, 2025

‘Pets on Akasa’ Service

On Monday, Akasa Air announced some improvements to its pet travel service, Pets on Akasa. The airline has announced that it will now allow two pets in the cabin, an increase from the previous limit of one pet. The booking window has also been reduced to 24 hours before departure, from the earlier 48-hour requirement to provide flexibility to travellers.

Raveena Tandon Movies

Raveena will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others. The film has been in the making for the past couple of years, but it has yet to hit the big screens.

The actress will also be seen in a Tamil film starring Suriya in the lead role. The Venky Atluri directorial is tentatively titled Suriya 46, and also stars Mamitha Baiju and Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead roles.