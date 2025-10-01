 'Sometimes You All Put Pet Parents Through A Lot...': Raveena Tandon Asks Air India To Take A Cue From Akasa Air
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Sometimes You All Put Pet Parents Through A Lot...': Raveena Tandon Asks Air India To Take A Cue From Akasa Air

'Sometimes You All Put Pet Parents Through A Lot...': Raveena Tandon Asks Air India To Take A Cue From Akasa Air

On Wednesday, Raveena Tandon asked Air India to take a cue from Akasa Air, as the latter will now allow its customers to fly with two pets in a cabin. The actress shared a post of The Free Press Journal, and wrote, "Take a cue @airindia. Sometimes you all put pet parents through a lot of inconvenience (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon is one celebrity who always shares her opinions on social media. On Wednesday, the actress asked Air India to take a cue from Akasa Air. For the uninitiated, Akasa Air will now allow its customers to fly with two pets in a cabin. This has impressed the actress, and she is very happy with this development of the airline.

The Mohra actress took X (Twitter) to shared about it. Raveena shared a post of The Free Press Journal, and wrote, "Take a cue @airindia . Sometimes you all put pet parents through a lot of inconvenience. Our babies are better behaved than most of some human passengers you get on board." Check out the tweet below...

Read Also
'Local Bodies Are Responsible...': Raveena Tandon Reacts To Supreme Court's Verdict Of Relocating...
article-image

‘Pets on Akasa’ Service

On Monday, Akasa Air announced some improvements to its pet travel service, Pets on Akasa. The airline has announced that it will now allow two pets in the cabin, an increase from the previous limit of one pet. The booking window has also been reduced to 24 hours before departure, from the earlier 48-hour requirement to provide flexibility to travellers.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 19,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed On October 2 For Dussehra, Navratri & Durga Immersion
Mumbai News: 19,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed On October 2 For Dussehra, Navratri & Durga Immersion
Sensex Surges 715 Points To End 8-Day Losing Streak, Nifty Climbs 225 Points On RBI MPC Decision & Strong Auto Sales
Sensex Surges 715 Points To End 8-Day Losing Streak, Nifty Climbs 225 Points On RBI MPC Decision & Strong Auto Sales
Veraval Poonj Festival Tragedy: 3 Devotees Electrocuted At Momai Mataji Temple
Veraval Poonj Festival Tragedy: 3 Devotees Electrocuted At Momai Mataji Temple
IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kick Off Their Home Season?
IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kick Off Their Home Season?
Read Also
'I Hope Our Team Plays With Black Bands On...': Raveena Tandon On India Vs Pakistan Match
article-image

Raveena Tandon Movies

Raveena will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others. The film has been in the making for the past couple of years, but it has yet to hit the big screens.

The actress will also be seen in a Tamil film starring Suriya in the lead role. The Venky Atluri directorial is tentatively titled Suriya 46, and also stars Mamitha Baiju and Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ana De Armas & Tom Cruise Planning Space Wedding, To Exchange Vows While Skydiving: Report

Ana De Armas & Tom Cruise Planning Space Wedding, To Exchange Vows While Skydiving: Report

'I Think It Was Not As Simple As...': Shashank Khaitan On Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing...

'I Think It Was Not As Simple As...': Shashank Khaitan On Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing...

'Felt Like My Dad Made This Happen': Rani Mukerji Recalls How Mother Started Howling After She...

'Felt Like My Dad Made This Happen': Rani Mukerji Recalls How Mother Started Howling After She...

'Sometimes You All Put Pet Parents Through A Lot...': Raveena Tandon Asks Air India To Take A Cue...

'Sometimes You All Put Pet Parents Through A Lot...': Raveena Tandon Asks Air India To Take A Cue...

'Nobody Is Forcing Anything': Rani Mukerji Reacts To 8-Hour Shift Debate Amid Deepika Padukone's...

'Nobody Is Forcing Anything': Rani Mukerji Reacts To 8-Hour Shift Debate Amid Deepika Padukone's...