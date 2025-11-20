Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 20: Mihir Says Couples Without Love Should Part Ways, Leaves Tulsi Shocked

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Thursday, November 20), Hemant notices a liquor bottle in Mihir’s room and asks Kiran how it ended up there. Kiran tells him that Mihir doesn’t drink at home and he has no idea where the bottle came from. Kiran then adds that Mihir was very upset last night and he didn’t stop him from drinking.

Hearing this, Hemant gets angry at Kiran, and the two end up in a heated argument. Kiran firmly tells Hemant not to comment on his personal life or his broken marriage.

Mihir wakes up in the hut in the morning and finds Noina beside him. Noina tells him what happened between them the previous night - that they crossed a line and got intimate. She again confesses her love for him and tries to emotionally pressure him. Mihir feels upset and uncomfortable.

Mihir returns home, and everyone, including Tulsi, asks him where he was the whole night and says they were worried about him. But Mihir is still disturbed by what happened with Noina and can’t think of anything else. He tells them he doesn’t want to talk about it and goes straight to his room.

Mihir notices Noina’s lipstick stain on his jacket and tries to remove it. Tulsi sees him struggling with the mark and offers to clean it, but Mihir snatches the jacket from her. He then cuts off the stained part and throws the jacket away. He says he doesn’t want it anymore. Mihir tells Tulsi to leave him alone for a while.

Malti prepares breakfast for Angad, hoping to impress him and lift his mood. She tells Supriya that sooner or later Mihir will accept Vrinda and Angad’s relationship, and when that happens, their “lottery” will finally come through.

Meanwhile, Angad helps Vrinda fetch water in her chawl. Some aunties comment that Angad has become poor after marrying Vrinda since he was kicked out of his home. But Vrinda tells him to ignore their comments.

Kiran defends Angad and says it wasn’t his fault since his family forced him into the marriage with Mitali. But Hemant defends Mihir, arguing that Angad was wrong to break off the marriage because he had agreed to it in the first place.

Angry, Kiran storms off from the breakfast table after another argument with Hemant. He says that if there is no love between two people, they should part ways. Hemant, however, disagrees. Mihir then joins in, supporting Kiran, and adds that it’s better to separate than to live with betrayal, deceit, and lies. His words leave everyone shocked. Mihir also reflects that he has learned a big lesson from marriage and admits that Angad shouldn’t have been asked to marry Mitali.

Tulsi feels hurt by Mihir’s words.