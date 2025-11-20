'I Was Depressed': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Amar Upadhyay Opens Up About Being 'Mentally Disturbed' After Mihir's Death

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi | Star Plus/Instagram

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is currently trending, securing the No. 2 position in the TRP report. The original actors of the show have returned to the screen, bringing a wave of nostalgia for the audience. Reflecting on the TRP and the iconic moment when Mihir died in the first season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi back in 2001, actor Amar Upadhyay recalled how he fell into 'depression' after witnessing his character's death.

Amar revealed that he was aware his character would be leaving the show. The actor mentioned that he often asked the writers to bring his character back or adjust him somewhere in the storyline. He also recalled urging Ekta Kapoor to keep his character in the show; however, the script was already finalized, so no changes could be made. During a podcast with his co-actor, Aman Gandhi, Amar revealed that when he learned that Tulsi would meet another man, he felt 'depressed'. The actor said, "I was like depressed, yaar."

Talking about his situation, Amar said, "Mai thoda sa woh mentally disturb ho gaya tha." Explaining further, he revealed that he had gained fame through Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and losing everything at once came as a major shock. "Ek actor ko kya chahiye hota hai, fame chahiye hota hai na, paise to aate hi hain yaar," Amar added.

Amar recalled that he channelled his sadness and gave his 100% in the last 4-5 episodes of the show. After the last episode aired and Amar returned to his house, he felt that a part of him was missing. He was then left worried about finding a job again. But a twist in the story when he got the call from Balaji Telefilms Ltd., urging him to return as they were getting hundreds and thousands of calls after his character's death.