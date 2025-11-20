'Isko Bas Bum Dikhane Ke Liye...': Ayesha Khan Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Called Her 'Cheap Woman'

Actress Ayesha Khan, currently busy with the promotions of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, gave a befitting reply to a troll who called her a 'cheap' woman. Ayesha often shares her pictures and videos to keep her fans and followers entertained.

Reacting to one of her recent Instagram posts, a user commented, "Isko bas bum dikhany ke liye rakha hua h cheap orat." The actress was in no mood to ignore the troll.

Ayesha replied, "I carry it everywhere I go, unfortunately/ fortunately part of my body, abhi dismantle karna sikha nahi hai."

Under another Instagram post, a user called her 'Shemles (sic) woman." To this, she replied, "Shameless hota hai wo! Shameless."

Ayesha often slams trolls who post indecent comments on her posts.

The actress made headlines on Bigg Boss 17 after entering as a wildcard to expose ex-boyfriend Munawar Faruqui.

On the work front, she was last seen in the show Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei, starring Karan V Grover and Chirag Khatri among others. The show was produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's Dreamiyata Dramaa.

Previously, Ayesha starred in Jaat, alongside Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda.

Besides Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, she next has a project with Sunny Kaushal and Ashish Verma.

The shoot of Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 reportedly began in January 2025. It is a sequel to the 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which marked Kapil's debut in the Hindi film industry.

Fukrey fame Manjot Singh is the new addition to the cast for the sequel. While the 2015 film was directed by Abbas Mustan, the sequel has been helmed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon revolved around a man whose life becomes complicated as he juggles his three wives.