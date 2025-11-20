'Malti Chahar Ke Ghar Se Bhejo': Bigg Boss 19 Fans Urge Makers As Family Week Comes To An End

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

The Family Week is currently underway in Bigg Boss 19, but so far, no one from Malti Chahar’s family has made an appearance. Reports suggest that none of her family members will be joining the show. This raises the question that if not during Family Week, then when will her family appear?

As per BBTak, the Family Week banner in the garden will be removed in today's episode, which is expected to leave Malti visibly upset. However, reports suggest that her family might arrive during the Weekend Ka Vaar, though nothing has been officially confirmed. This has sparked concern among fans about Malti's situation in the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Updates: Today morning, the Family Week banner was removed from the garden area, leaving everyone shocke, especially because no one from Malti Chahar’s family came. Seeing this, Malti was visibly upset.



A user made the banner of 'Stay Strong Malti' with caption, "It must be tough for Malti Chahar to be in #BiggBoss19 without her family by her side. Sometimes, the strongest battles are faced alone. Sending her all the love and strength—no one deserves to feel this lonely. We stand with you, Malti."

Please malti chahar @ChaharMalti k gharse bhejooooo

Waiting #MaNit — Dhanesh (@_index_trader) November 20, 2025

On the other hand, a large section of the audience is calling out Malti for allegedly crossing limits in the latest episode. Malti was repeatedly seen asking Farhana’s mother personal and family-related questions. Things took a drastic turn when she said to Farhana, "Tu papa pe gayi hai kya? Face, features bhi different hain tere." Farrhana instantly knew that this was a taunt for her, but she handled the situation gracefully.

This made a user tweet, "Malti Chahar crossed all limits today — constantly taunting and being rude to Farrhana’s mom. Asking personal questions about family & children was completely unnecessary. Big respect to Farrhana’s mom for handling it so gracefully!"

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.