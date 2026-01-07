 Anupamaa Written Update, January 7: Rahi Left Shocked As Sister Pakhi Enters Anupama's House With Diwakar
In today's episode of Anupamaa, Rahi is left shocked when she sees Diwakar entering Anupama’s house with Pakhi. As Anupama returns to Ahmedabad, Rajni is seen planning to start construction at Purvichaya chawl.

Updated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 7: Today's episode begins with Khyati trying to cover her slip about the chawl redevelopment plans. Rajni breathes a sigh of relief as Anupama remains unaware of the situation. Anupama seeks Rajni's advice on whether she should attend the event, and Rajni suggests she go, saying there’s no harm in it.

Rajni then calls the builder to start the Purvichaya redevelopment work, taking advantage of Anupama being out of town.

As Anupama prepares to return, her family decorates the house excitedly to welcome her back. Prem and Anupama are thrilled at the thought of welcoming their baby, but Paritosh teases Prem, saying expenses will rise after the baby arrives. Bapuji shuts him down, reminding him he cannot understand as he has never taken responsibility himself.

Meanwhile, Rajni and her son Varun celebrate the start of Purvichaya’s redevelopment by sharing sweets. Prem and Rahi introduce Rajni’s daughter Prerna to the Kothari household, though Motiba seems displeased by her arrival. A light-hearted moment follows as Prerna calls Motiba the “warden” of her house, joking that it feels like a hostel.

Anupama is seen preparing food for the entire family, marking the reunion. Meanwhile, Raji recalls her mother’s advice about always prioritizing her husband and not being insecure as she watches a romantic moment between her and her husband. Mahi and Gautam caution Rahi to be wary of Prerna and not trust her blindly.

Gautam brings up Rahi’s past troubles with her professor Diwakar visiting Mumbai, threatening to expose everything to the household, leaving her worried. Prem reassures Rahi, telling her not to worry about the situation.

Anupamaa Written Update, January 6: Rahi & Anupama Suspect Rajni As Prerna Continues To Warn Them...
article-image

On another front, Anupama calls Rajni to inform her about Prerna being at the Kothari house. During the video call, her phone is inadvertently picked up, and she overhears a conversation between Rajni and the builder. Luckily, her phone dies before she can hear the full discussion.

The episode ends with Rahi noticing Pakhi talking to Diwakar. As Pakhi brings him inside the house, Anupama is shocked to see him. In the promo, Anupama confronts Diwakar, but Pakhi intervenes, claiming he is her soon-to-be husband. While Anupama tries to warn her daughter that Diwakar is taking advantage of her, Pakhi retorts, questioning Anupama’s right to interfere. The promo ends with Anupama asserting that, as Pakhi’s mother, she has every right to guide her daughter’s decisions.

