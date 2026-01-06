Anupamaa Written Update, January 6: Rahi & Anupama Suspect Rajni As Prerna Continues To Warn Them About Her Mother

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 6: Today’s episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama scolding Pakhi for not arriving on time. She questions her about whom she was meeting, unaware that the man was Rahi’s teacher, Diwakar.

During a cooking session with Anupama, Prerna suggests that Prem start a cooking business with her. However, Prem says he has no knowledge of Mumbai and suggests starting the business in Ahmedabad instead. Rahi intervenes, and the conversation stops. Meanwhile, Rajni calls Anupama and invites everyone for the pag-phera rasam. Soon after, Prerna taunts her mother for showing fake concern. This makes Anupama wonder whether Prerna is trying to warn her about something.

Later, Prerna is seen explaining to Rahi that there is nothing between her and Prem, so Rahi should not feel jealous or insecure. She also speaks about her mother and how she always thinks about her own benefit. This convinces Rahi that her intuition about Rajni being wrong was correct. Rahi then sets out on a mission to uncover the truth about Rajni.

Rajni later has a conversation with Parag, during which he says he wants to call Anupama to thank her. Rajni asks Parag not to do so, hiding the fact that she obtained the signature through deceit. Parag then informs the entire family that Anupama helped him get the NOC for the chawl. He also asks them to invite her to Prarthana’s godbharai ceremony. Khyati visits Baa and Bapuji’s house to extend the invitation. After some hesitation, Ansh and the rest of the family agree to attend the event.

As Bharti returns to the chawl for the pag-phera rasam, everyone expresses how much they missed her. While Rajni is sitting with everyone, she receives a call from the builder. Rahi notices this and begins to suspect that something is wrong.

The episode ends with Rajni noticing Anupama receiving a call from Parag. Khyati answers the call, inviting Anupama to Prarthana’s godbharai. Khyati mentions that with Anupama’s help, Parag was able to complete an important task. This statement leaves Anupama anxious, wondering what she did to help Parag.

The promo shows Anupama returning to Ahmedabad and confronting Rahi’s teacher, Diwakar. She grabs his collar and questions why he is there. Pakhi then reveals that Diwakar is her soon-to-be husband, leaving everyone shocked.