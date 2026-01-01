Anupamaa Written Update, January 1: Anupama Signs Papers, Police Informs About Ishnai's Arrest

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 1: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Jaspreet going to the police station to help Ishani. She confronts the police for failing to help innocent girls who have been falsely framed by a filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Rajni urges Anupama to sign some documents. Anupama asks Rajni to give her some time so she can read the papers. However, Rajni insists that Anupama sign them immediately, claiming she wouldn’t understand the contents anyway. Anupama begins signing, but just as she is about to sign the last page, Rahi stops her. Anupama’s daughter insists on reading the papers first before allowing her mother to sign them.

A worried Rajni calls everyone and asks them to read the documents themselves and handle the legal matters on their own. Offended, she accuses them of not trusting her and declares that she will no longer intervene to help them.

Rahi wonders why Rajni is reacting so strongly. Rajni explains that her lawyer is already in court and will not take the case forward unless the signed papers are submitted immediately. As Rajni prepares to leave, Anupama stops her and quickly signs the last page. She hands over the documents to Rajni, saying that everything is now in her hands.

After Rajni leaves, Rahi confronts her mother for signing the papers without reading them. Anupama defends her decision, saying it was necessary at the moment. She then counters Rahi and Prem, pointing out that they didn’t insist on reviewing the papers either. While she appreciates their concern, she asks them to think more carefully.

Meanwhile, Jaspreet continues trying her best to save Ishani.

As Bharti and Varun get married, Prerna becomes emotional. Rahi offers her a handkerchief. Prerna remarks that Rahi and Prem look good together and reassures her that there is nothing between herself and Prem.

The episode ends with the police informing Anupama that Ishani has been arrested on charges of prostitution. They ask Anupama to come to the police station to help Ishani and Jaspreet. The promo shows the media and chawl residents defaming both Ishani and Jaspreet.