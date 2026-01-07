Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 7: Abhira Discovers Armaan Is In Danger

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 7: Today’s episode begins with Abhira asking Armaan to rest and “recharge his battery” by sleeping. However, Armaan insists that Abhira stay by his side, and the two share a romantic moment before Maira joins them as they fall asleep together.

Elsewhere, Meher’s victim is seen taking care of her daughter while breaking down in tears. She promises herself that she will not let her pain ruin her daughter’s future.

Later, Armaan and Abhira get ready for the success party. At the event, Armaan notices Krish’s arrival, triggering a flashback where Tanya finds Krish beaten by goons. She takes him to the hospital and urges him to return to the Poddar house. Back in the present, Krish apologises to Armaan, who sternly asks him to apologise loudly so everyone can hear. Armaan states that he will forgive Krish only when he chooses to.

Soon, Meher Mittal arrives at the party with her father. As photographers begin clicking Meher’s pictures, Abhira intervenes and asks them to stop. Meher thanks Abhira and Armaan for supporting her. Meanwhile, Meher’s victim also arrives at the party, adding to the tension.

During the celebration, Manisha asks her daughter Kiara if she is happy in her in-laws’ house. Kiara admits that her husband takes good care of her, but her expression changes when Surekha’s name is mentioned. When Manisha presses further, Kiara asks her to discuss it later, fearing others might overhear.

Meanwhile, Abhira and Vidya disagree over Armaan’s struggles. While Abhira believes Armaan suffered due to family pressure, Vidya argues that his strength helped him overcome the challenges.

Later, Manisha overhears a conversation between Kiara and Surekha, where Surekha compares Kiara to Charu and taunts her for not wearing jewellery at the event. Abir intervenes and scolds Kiara for speaking rudely to Surekha. Despite being wrong, Abir sides with his aunt against his wife. Manisha hears the entire exchange and secretly decides to take a step to protect her daughter.

Meanwhile, Abhira receives a threatening message warning that her husband’s fate will mirror someone else’s. She immediately senses danger. Soon after, the woman poisons Armaan’s drink. Just as Armaan is about to drink the juice, Abhira receives another message along with a picture revealing that the driver who died in Meher’s case was actually the woman’s husband, the same woman Abhira had once met at a toy shop.

In the promo, the woman confronts Abhira, questioning her actions before revealing the truth behind her revenge. Abhira is left shattered and in tears. The promo ends with the woman leaving behind a letter for her daughter, asking Abhira to read it to the child. As Abhira reads the letter, it said that going forward Abhira is her mother, now that she has departed.