Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Jana Nayagan Postponed; Overseas Distributors Confirm

Thalapathy Vijay fans were super excited to watch is last film on the big screens on January 19, 2026. However, the film has been postponed amid the censor certificate row. While the makers have not yet officially announced the postponement of the film, distributors in Malaysia and Europe took to X to confirm that the film has been postponed.

While announcing that Jana Nayagan has been postponed, the distributor in Europe shared a poster of the film, which read, "Even a lion takes two steps back before the final leap (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Meanwhile, the film's distributor in Malaysia, shared a proper statement which read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the initial release of Jana Nayagan, scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. Once the new release date is confirmed, official announcements will be shared through our authorized platforms."

The statement further read, "In the meantime, we sincerely request all fans and supporters to remain patient and positive. Kindly refrain from spreading or engaging with unverified or misleading information from any unofficial sources. Several arrangements are still in progress, and we humbly seek your understanding and cooperation. Let us stay united and approach this situation calmly and responsibly as we await a positive resolution. Thank you for your continued support."

The film has been postponed overseas, which makes it clear that it won't be released in India as well.

Jana Nayagan Censor Row

According to reports, the makers of Jana Nayagan submitted the film to the CBFC in mid-December 2025 and were initially informed it would receive a U/A (parental guidance) rating after agreeing to minor edits. But later, after a complaint alleged that the movie might hurt religious sentiments, the CBFC referred it to a Revising Committee for another review.

Till Tuesday, the film didn't receive the certificate, and makers approached the Madras High Court for the same. After the hearing on Thursday, the court reserved it orders, and reportedly, the orders will be pronounced on Friday, the day Jana Nayagan is slated to release. So, it was expected that the film might get postponed.