Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Fans Feel 'Sorry' For Him As His Wife Akansha Chamola Says She Doesn't Want Kids

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Malti Chahar informed Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akansha Chamola, that when an astrologer had come in the house, her husband had asked her about having kids in future. So, the astrologer replied that his wife is already thinking about it in her mind. Hearing this, Akansha immediately responded, 'No, not at all.'

She further clarified that she does not feel the need to have a child right now. 'Abhi tak to waisa inclination nahi aaya hai, future me bhi mujhe bahot difficult lag raha hai,' Akansha said. The actress explained that if she keeps finding excuses to avoid having a child, it clearly means she is not ready yet. She added that she is not afraid, but simply not ready for the responsibility.

Later in the episode, Gaurav was seen explaining to his wife what exactly happened. He further assured that he will stand by Akansha's side no matter what her decision is. However, Akansha's reply to Malti and Pranit left the internet feeling bad for Gaurav, who has openly expressed his desire to become a father.

A netizen tweeted on X, "First time i felt bad for #GauravKhanna 😪He really wanted to be a FATHER. But AKANSHA said she has no Plan to take KID now." Another wrote, "Yesterday's episode If you notice Gaurav.. I feel bad for him bcoz I think he wants children but bcoz he loves her wife so much he supported his wife in this decision. I can feel his pain and may be Akansha also felt the same but can't expressed."

Currently, the Family Week is going on in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Let us further wait to see whose family will appear in the upcoming episode. Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.