 Sonam Kapoor Confirms Her Second Pregnancy; Flaunts Baby Bump - View Pics
Last month, there were reports that Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, are expecting their second child, and now, the actress has finally officially announced her second pregnancy. On Thursday, she shared some pictures on Instagram, flaunting her baby bump.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Expecting Second Child | Instagram

Check out the pictures below...

Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Many Bollywood celebrities have commented on Sonam's post and congratulated her and Anand. Priyanka Chopra commented, "Congratulations 🔥🙌❤️" Parineeti Chopra, who became a mother this year, wrote, "Congrats mamacitaaa (sic)."

Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "Sona and Anand ❤️❤️❤️" Check out the comments below....

Sonam and Anand got married in May 2018, and in August 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby boy whom they named Vayu. While we have got to see Vayu's glimpses, Sonam has not yet revealed her son's face.

Now, Vayu is going to become a big brother soon. We are sure Nanu, Anil Kapoor, is very excited about the new member of their family.

Sonam Kapoor Movies

On the work front, Sonam currently has no films lined up. She was last seen in Blind, which was released on OTT, and it mostly received negative reviews.

Sonam was supposed to star in Battle for Bittora, but the movie was shelved as Pakistani artists were banned from working in India, and Fawad Khan was going to play the male lead in the film.

As Sonam has announced her second pregnancy, fans of the actress have to wait for a couple of years before they get to watch her on the big screens.

