Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Manipuri Handwoven Ensemble Mumbai Dinner Soirée

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 18, 2025
Sonam Kapoor has long turned fashion into a canvas for Indian craftsmanship, and her latest appearance was no different
Hosting a private dinner at her Mumbai home, the style icon once again spotlighted homegrown artisans, this time celebrating Manipur’s rich handwoven heritage
Sonam wore the striking Akha Set by Easternlight Zimik’s label East, a piece from the Patrons Collection that honours the weaving traditions of Northeast India
The flowy, cape-inspired ensemble featured deep burgundy and black tones woven into layered patterns, with signature fringe work that highlighted Manipuri craftsmanship
Sonam styled the handwoven set over a sleek black high-neck sweater, a practical yet polished layer that enhanced the outfit’s warm, textural appeal.
The actress accentuated her look with black velvet pumps, a gold open-end choker, classic studs and statement rings
Her glam was soft yet understated with a clean, matte base, smoky eyes, contoured cheeks and nude lips, while her hair was kept in a sleek opendo
