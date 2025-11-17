 Suhana Khan's ₹6.85 Lakh Handcrafted Sapphire Lehenga Is A Masterclass In Gen-Z Ethnic Couture
Suhana Khan's ₹6.85 Lakh Handcrafted Sapphire Lehenga Is A Masterclass In Gen-Z Ethnic Couture

Suhana Khan stunned in a handcrafted ₹6.85 lakh sapphire lehenga by Arpita Mehta, featuring a fishtail silhouette and intricate paisley embroidery.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Suhana Khan in custom blue lehenga | Instagram

Gen-Z actress Suhana Khan has officially entered her desi it-girl era, and her latest look proves she's doing it with quiet luxury. Stepping into an Arpita Mehta ethnic couture creation, Suhana didn't just wear a lehenga — she turned it into a full-blown style moment. Effortless, modern, and rooted in tradition, this look is exactly what Gen-Zs are looking for this festive season.

Decoding Suhana Khan's sapphire look

For her latest ethnic outing, Suhana slipped into a custom royal-blue lehenga that blended craftsmanship with contemporary silhouette. She donned a fishtail-style skirt that hugged her frame before flaring out subtly. The fabric was drenched in intricate hand-embroidered paisley motifs, each stitch catching the light in a way that elevated the look from festive to couture.

article-image

Balancing the ornate skirt, Suhana paired it with a matching embroidered choli. The sleeveless blouse featured a soft sweetheart neckline, completed with a coordinated dupatta. According to the brand's website, the ensemble cost a whopping ₹686,000.

article-image

Suhana kept her accessories minimal, letting the lehenga remain the conversation starter. A pair of long statement jhumkas added just the right amount of sparkle, while a few sleek rings tied the look together.

