'Pre-wedding Like Tomorrowland': Video Shows Huge Setups & Grand Celebrations At Udaipur During Indian Wedding | Instagram @anchor_jk

India’s wedding season is in full swing, and social media continues to be flooded with jaw-dropping wedding moments. The latest to grab attention is a viral video showcasing an ultra-grand pre-wedding celebration reportedly in Udaipur, leaving netizens stunned by its scale and spectacle.

The videos have been shared by popular show anchor Jay Karmani, who is frequently seen hosting lavish Indian weddings across the country. In a series of clips, Karmani gives viewers a tour of the extravagant venue, capturing massive installations, dramatic lighting, a sprawling stage, and festival-like décor that instantly reminded many of international music festivals.

WATCH VIDEO:

Captioning one of the videos, he wrote, “Even you deserve such a wedding in Udaipur like Tomorrowland,” a reference to the world-famous EDM festival. The comparison didn’t feel far-fetched, as the visuals showed larger-than-life setups, LED-lit structures, themed zones, and a celebratory atmosphere that felt more like a global event than a pre-wedding function.

The Udaipur celebration reflects a growing trend in India where pre-wedding events have become just as grand, if not grander, than the wedding day itself. From destination venues and multi-day festivities to concert-style stages and curated experiences, Indian weddings are increasingly turning into high-budget productions.

Netizens have reacted with a mix of awe and amusement. While many admired the creativity and scale, others joked about how weddings now resemble music festivals or film sets. Some also pointed out how Udaipur, with its palaces, lakes, and royal charm, has become one of the most go-to destinations for luxury weddings in India.