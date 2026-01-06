'Nora Fatehi Kya Lagi Aapki?': Pandit Ji's Humour During Pheras Leaves Guests Laughing Out Loud At Indian Wedding

X

Indian weddings are known for their deep-rooted rituals, emotional moments and sacred vows. But every now and then, a ceremony throws up a moment so unexpected that it completely steals the spotlight. One such wedding has taken the internet by storm, thanks to a pandit ji who turned the traditionally serious pheras into a full-blown comedy act.

Pandit ji’s Bollywood reference leaves everyone laughing

During the pheras, instead of limiting himself to mantras, the pandit surprised everyone by casually mentioning Bollywood star Nora Fatehi. In the now-viral video, he is heard asking the groom, “Is hisaab se Nora Fatehi aapki kya lagi?” The groom, visibly caught off guard, hesitantly replied, “Behan hai?”

What followed was comic gold. With impeccable timing, the pandit quipped that Nora Fatehi would actually be like a “maa” to him, joking about her seniority and advising the groom to respectfully touch her feet if he ever met her. The spontaneous punchline left the bride, groom and guests laughing uncontrollably.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A ceremony guests won’t forget anytime soon

The groom’s confused-yet-amused expression only added to the charm of the moment. Guests could be heard laughing loudly, while some struggled to believe what they had just witnessed during such an important ritual. The pandit’s confident delivery and quick wit made the moment feel effortless, as if comedy was part of the ceremony all along.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet crowns Pandit Ji the real star

Once the clip surfaced online, it spread like wildfire, amassing over six million views in no time. Social media users flooded the comments section, calling the pandit a “legend” and a “Gen Z pandit.” Some jokingly claimed he must be a huge Nora Fatehi fan, while others said they now wanted a similarly funny pandit for their own weddings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This viral moment proves that weddings don’t always have to be solemn to be meaningful. A dash of humour, when done respectfully, can turn a beautiful ceremony into an unforgettable memory. Pandit Ji’s playful approach has not only entertained millions online but also shown that even age-old traditions can evolve with the times, and still keep everyone smiling.