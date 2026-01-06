 'Nora Fatehi Kya Lagi Aapki?': Pandit Ji's Humour During Pheras Leaves Guests Laughing Out Loud At Indian Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Nora Fatehi Kya Lagi Aapki?': Pandit Ji's Humour During Pheras Leaves Guests Laughing Out Loud At Indian Wedding

'Nora Fatehi Kya Lagi Aapki?': Pandit Ji's Humour During Pheras Leaves Guests Laughing Out Loud At Indian Wedding

A wedding pandit went viral after adding humour to the pheras by referencing Bollywood star Nora Fatehi. His witty question and perfectly timed punchline left the bride, groom and guests laughing. The clip crossed six million views online, with netizens praising the pandit’s Gen Z humour and saying weddings need more fun moments like this

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
X

Indian weddings are known for their deep-rooted rituals, emotional moments and sacred vows. But every now and then, a ceremony throws up a moment so unexpected that it completely steals the spotlight. One such wedding has taken the internet by storm, thanks to a pandit ji who turned the traditionally serious pheras into a full-blown comedy act.

Pandit ji’s Bollywood reference leaves everyone laughing

During the pheras, instead of limiting himself to mantras, the pandit surprised everyone by casually mentioning Bollywood star Nora Fatehi. In the now-viral video, he is heard asking the groom, “Is hisaab se Nora Fatehi aapki kya lagi?” The groom, visibly caught off guard, hesitantly replied, “Behan hai?”

What followed was comic gold. With impeccable timing, the pandit quipped that Nora Fatehi would actually be like a “maa” to him, joking about her seniority and advising the groom to respectfully touch her feet if he ever met her. The spontaneous punchline left the bride, groom and guests laughing uncontrollably.

FPJ Shorts
'Come Get Me, I’m Waiting For You’: Colombian President Gustavo Petro Challenges Trump Just Like Maduro Did - VIDEO
'Come Get Me, I’m Waiting For You’: Colombian President Gustavo Petro Challenges Trump Just Like Maduro Did - VIDEO
Auto Retail Sales Rise 7.7 Per Cent In 2025 As GST 2.0 Sparks Second-Half Revival: FADA
Auto Retail Sales Rise 7.7 Per Cent In 2025 As GST 2.0 Sparks Second-Half Revival: FADA
GATE Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
GATE Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
Who Is Takamasa Osawa? Japanese Chef, Hosted By Ram Charan For His Signature Hyderabadi Biryani
Who Is Takamasa Osawa? Japanese Chef, Hosted By Ram Charan For His Signature Hyderabadi Biryani

A ceremony guests won’t forget anytime soon

The groom’s confused-yet-amused expression only added to the charm of the moment. Guests could be heard laughing loudly, while some struggled to believe what they had just witnessed during such an important ritual. The pandit’s confident delivery and quick wit made the moment feel effortless, as if comedy was part of the ceremony all along.

Internet crowns Pandit Ji the real star

Once the clip surfaced online, it spread like wildfire, amassing over six million views in no time. Social media users flooded the comments section, calling the pandit a “legend” and a “Gen Z pandit.” Some jokingly claimed he must be a huge Nora Fatehi fan, while others said they now wanted a similarly funny pandit for their own weddings.

This viral moment proves that weddings don’t always have to be solemn to be meaningful. A dash of humour, when done respectfully, can turn a beautiful ceremony into an unforgettable memory. Pandit Ji’s playful approach has not only entertained millions online but also shown that even age-old traditions can evolve with the times, and still keep everyone smiling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Nora Fatehi Kya Lagi Aapki?': Pandit Ji's Humour During Pheras Leaves Guests Laughing Out Loud At...

'Nora Fatehi Kya Lagi Aapki?': Pandit Ji's Humour During Pheras Leaves Guests Laughing Out Loud At...

Punjab Man Hangs On Crane, Risks Life To Rescue Trapped Bird: Viral Video Melts Internet

Punjab Man Hangs On Crane, Risks Life To Rescue Trapped Bird: Viral Video Melts Internet

Why This Big-Eyed Woman's Picture Is Hanging At Construction Sites In Bengaluru? All You Need To...

Why This Big-Eyed Woman's Picture Is Hanging At Construction Sites In Bengaluru? All You Need To...

'Lallantop Without Saurabh Dwivedi Is Like Gajar Ka Halwa Without Gajar': Netizens React After...

'Lallantop Without Saurabh Dwivedi Is Like Gajar Ka Halwa Without Gajar': Netizens React After...

'Mera G**d Mara': Transgender Guru Demands Sodomy Charges Against Passenger After Extortion...

'Mera G**d Mara': Transgender Guru Demands Sodomy Charges Against Passenger After Extortion...