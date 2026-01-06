Viral: Groom Recreates Upside-Down Spider-Man Kiss At Wedding; 'He Even Looks Like Peter Parker,' Say Netizens | X @interesting_aIl

A heartwarming and cinematic wedding moment is once again taking the internet by storm as an old video of a couple recreating the iconic upside-down Spider-Man kiss resurfaces on social media. Originally shared in October last year, the clip has been resurfacing online, drawing massive attention and cheerful reactions from netizens.

The viral video captures a unique moment during the wedding festivities where the bride and groom walk onto a central platform set between the guests. As the music and excitement build, a rope hanging from above becomes visible, hinting that something unusual is about to happen.

To the loud cheers and applause of the guests, the groom confidently grabs the rope and lifts himself upside down, much like the famous scene from the Spider-Man movie.

WATCH VIDEO:

My husband's only request for the wedding was that he could recreate the Spider-Man kiss pic.twitter.com/YkrsbFtzVU — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) January 3, 2026

With the groom suspended mid-air, the bride steps forward, gently holds his face, and pulls him closer before kissing him, perfectly recreating the legendary upside-down kiss shared by Spider-Man and Mary Jane in the movie. The crowd erupts in excitement, clearly impressed by the groom’s daring stunt and the couple’s playful chemistry.

The moment has struck a chord with social media users, many of whom are calling it one of the most creative wedding kisses they’ve seen. Several netizens joked that the groom “even looks like Peter Parker,” while others wondered if this could spark a new trend for wedding celebrations.

While wedding videos often go viral for grand dance performances or emotional rituals, this cinematic twist has set the couple apart. As the video continues to circulate, this Spider-Man-inspired kiss has successfully swung its way back into the spotlight, leaving viewers smiling and entertained all over again.